Mandy Moore Shares FIRST PIC Of Baby Bump After Announcing Third Pregnancy With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore recently announced that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. The actress shared the happy news on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump. Moore and Goldsmith, who have been married since 2018, are parents to two adorable sons, August and Oscar.

Mandy Moore shares first pics of her growing baby bump

Only one day after revealing her third pregnancy news, Mandy Moore shared a picture of her growing belly on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 1, revealing that she no longer needed to hide her baby bump.

Advertisement

The Chasing Liberty actress shared a picture of herself cradling her pregnant belly, wearing a long leopard print dress. In her story, she penned, "Last night’s lewk. Guess I don’t have to try to camouflage anymore.” Watch the post down below:

On May 31, Moore took to Instagram and announced that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their third child, a baby girl. The actress announced the big news by sharing an adorable image of her two sons, August and Oscar, holding hands.

In the caption of her post, she wrote a sweet note, confirming her pregnancy news, “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

ALSO READ: Mandy Moore Announces Her Third Pregnancy With Husband Taylor Goldsmith; Teases 'Sometimes Life Imitates Art'

Mandy Moore shared her thoughts on motherhood

In a previous interview with People magazine, Mandy Moore, the mother of two, opened up about the challenges of motherhood. The actress revealed that being a mom is both challenging and rewarding.

Advertisement

Moore said, "Being a mom has certainly made me aware of how challenging and rewarding motherhood is."

She added, "It truly takes a village. I'm very conscious of how fortunate we are not to have had to struggle to meet Gus' basic human needs. There are so many women, moms, and their children who don't have that ability and have to overcome challenges I can't even imagine."

Before tying the knot with Taylor Goldsmith, Mandy Moore was previously married to singer Ryan Adams.