Sky Unveils First Look at Matt Smith in The Death of Bunny Munro

Sky has revealed a striking first-look image of Matt Smith as Bunny Munro, the troubled and self-destructive protagonist of its adaptation of Nick Cave’s acclaimed novel The Death of Bunny Munro. Best known for his portrayal of the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who, Smith sheds his familiar persona to take on this raw, complex character. The image also features Rafael Mathé as Bunny Junior, his nine-year-old son and reluctant road trip companion.

The Death of Bunny Munro follows Bunny, a womanizing door-to-door beauty product salesman, in the wake of his wife’s devastating suicide. Overwhelmed by grief and with no clue how to parent his young son, Bunny embarks on a wild, increasingly unhinged road trip across Southern England. As he bounces between sales pitches and misguided attempts to seduce women, Bunny Junior finds solace in speaking to the ghost of his mother and slowly realizing that his father is not only flawed but deeply broken.

The series is penned by BAFTA-winning writer Pete Jackson (Somewhere Boy), who brings both pathos and dark humor to the adaptation, and is directed by BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Isabella Eklöf (Industry, Holiday). Produced by Clerkenwell Films (Baby Reindeer) in collaboration with Sky Studios, the adaptation captures the offbeat and deeply human tone of Nick Cave’s second novel. Cave himself serves as an executive producer, ensuring his unique vision permeates the project.

This new take on Bunny Munro allows Matt Smith to embrace a bold departure from his previous roles, showcasing his range as an actor. The inclusion of newcomer Rafael Mathé promises a fresh dynamic, as the father-son relationship lies at the heart of the narrative.

Scheduled to air next year, The Death of Bunny Munro is shaping up to be a haunting yet darkly humorous exploration of grief, flawed relationships, and redemption. With a stellar creative team and Matt Smith leading the charge, the series is poised to offer a raw, captivating look at one man’s crumbling life and the desperate bond he shares with his son. Fans of Nick Cave’s work and gripping character-driven dramas alike have much to look forward to.

