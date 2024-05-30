House of The Dragon Season 2: What Did Matt Smith Comment Upon Miguel Sapochnik’s Exit? Find Out

Miguel Sapochnik, one of the showrunners of the hugely popular show House of the Dragon last year, announced that he would leave the show. “It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me," Sapochnik said at the time. The reason is strange. Per multiple reports, the showrunner exited because HBO refused to make his wife, Alexis Raben, an additional producer for Season Two. Raben appeared in four episodes of House Of The Dragon as Tayla, a lady-in-waiting to Alicent (Olivia Cooke), and was also credited as a producer on the first season.

Now, Matt Smith, who portrays the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen addresses some issues following the exit of the showrunner. Smith believes that losing Smith might change the tone of season 2. And, if someone like Sapochnik leaves, the absence is heavily felt, thinks Smith.

Matt Smith comments on Miguel Sapochnik’s exit

In a recent interview, House of the Dragon star Matt Smith addressed how showrunner Miguel Sapochnik's departure has changed or you can say affected the show as it's going to premiere its second season. Sapochnik, who served as a co-showrunner alongside Ryan Condal in the first season, brought some extent of continuity from the original Game of Thrones series to the highly anticipated HBO spinoff.

Sapochnik with his experience helped the new spin-off show transition seamlessly and made it easier for fans to understand. And that's what Smith has emphasized in his recent interview with Variety.

Smith expressed his concerns for the second season, especially about the absence of Sapochnik. According to Smith, Sapochnik's exit brings a different tone for the second season, which will potentially affect the show's ability to offer the same quality and vibe as before. He noted, “It’s a shame, because it had a great effect on the tone of the show, and knowing what you need to deliver. It’s kind of second-album syndrome, isn’t it? You’ve got to play the hits a bit…People have got to feel like they’re getting some sense of a Game of Thrones-type of show. We wish him well—but certainly, when you lose a director of that caliber, you’re going to feel it.”

Sapochnik's departure in January 2023 left Ryan Condal as the sole showrunner for season 2. No doubt, the second season is highly anticipated among fans, but the departure of Miguel Sapochnik will definitely add some issues and that will be felt.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres via HBO and Max on Jun. 16.

House of the Dragon season 2 will not skip any major characters

When the trailer came out, we saw some crucial characters were added to the show in both team black and team green. Creator Ryan Condal has assured fans that all those other major characters will appear at the perfect time. And that makes fans happy.

We will see a full-blown rivalry between Emma D’Arcy‘s Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke‘s Alicent Hightower as they make their claim to the Iron Throne.

Rhaenyra’s team black features the Queen, her husband/uncle Prince Daemon, and their faction on Dragonstone. King Aegon II and Prince Aemond, as well as Alicent and her father Otto, are all members of the King's Landing team green.

Additionally, Ryan Condal spoke about the status of a significant Targaryen character that is yet to appear. In an interview with EW, Condal said, "Daeron is a fixture and a character in the show," in response to a question about Daeron Targaryen. "Do not fret, anybody. All in due time,” he added.

