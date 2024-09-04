Matt Smith Criticizes Trigger Warnings On TV Shows: 'We're Telling Audiences They're Going To Be Scared Before They've...'

Matt Smith, best known for his role as Daemon Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon, has voiced strong views on trigger warnings, claiming they stifle storytelling. In a recent interview with The Times, Smith expressed concern that trigger warnings and disclaimers shown before TV episodes or films to alert viewers to potentially disturbing content, are overly restrictive and may diminish the impact of complex narratives.

Smith argued that trigger warnings can undermine the purpose of storytelling, asking, "Isn't being shocked, surprised, or stirred the point?" He believes that audiences should be prepared to engage with morally challenging stories without preemptive warnings that may dilute their impact. "We should be telling morally difficult stories, nowadays in particular," Smith said, criticizing what he sees as a trend of dumbing down content.

Smith's acting career has been marked by many complex and often polarizing characters. Smith's portrayals of the scheming Daemon Targaryen, the cold Prince Philip in The Crown, and the chilling Charles Manson in Charlie Says have all elicited strong reactions.

When asked if he is drawn to these challenging roles, Smith replied, "One hundred percent! That’s the f---ing point." He believes that portraying such characters is critical to storytelling, even if it means telling morally ambiguous or unsettling stories. These roles allow Smith to explore deeper themes while also challenging viewers.

Trigger warnings are becoming more common in the modern television landscape, with platforms such as Netflix leading the way. Shows like The Politician and Stranger Things include warnings about sensitive topics like mental health and gun violence. The rise in such disclaimers has raised questions about whether they are necessary or risk censoring content.

Smith is skeptical of this trend, noting that it has the potential to homogenize storytelling. He contends that excessive policing of stories can prevent audiences from confronting and reflecting on difficult topics. This viewpoint is especially relevant given House of the Dragon's history of controversy over the depiction of graphic scenes without prior warnings.

Smith reflected on his own encounters with provocative content, recalling watching films like Slither and Basic Instinct at a young age and admitting that some of these experiences were intense. "I was way too young to be watching them," he admitted. Despite this, he sees such experiences as part of maturing and learning to deal with complex emotions.

Smith's criticism of trigger warnings extends to what he sees as larger cultural debates. He cited backlash over recent changes in the casting of iconic roles, such as the new Doctor in Doctor Who, as examples of the larger issues at hand. "People that attack Doctor Who blow my mind," Smith said, referring to critics of the show's more diverse casting choices.

