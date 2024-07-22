Slash's Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight Passes Away At 25; Guns N' Roses Guitarist Shares Statement

Acclaimed guitarist Slash announced the disheartening news of his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight’s passing, in a statement on social media.

By Tejas Mundhada
Published on Jul 22, 2024  |  07:49 PM IST |  492
Slash announces stepdaughter Lucy-Blieu Knight passed away
Slash (Getty) and Lucy-Bleu Knight (Instagram)

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Acclaimed musician, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash announced that his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight has passed away. He shared a statement on his Instagram, announcing the news. The post later saw many heartfelt comments from famous personalities.

Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight passes away

On Instagram, Slash announced that on July 19, 2024, Lucy-Bleu Knight passed away “peacefully" in a statement.

The followers of the former member of Guns N’ Roses could read in the statement that the stepdaughter of the musician who was born on December 6, 1998, was the daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight. Further detailing her, it was shared that Knight was the sister of Scarlet Knight and the stepsister of London and Cash Hudson. 

The statement revealed that Lucy-Bleu Knight passed in Los Angeles, CA. The statement further said, “Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.”

In the statement shared by Slash, the family asked for a time of privacy at the moment and requested that speculations, involving the news of Lucy- Bleu Knight, on social media should be “kept to a minimum,” as her close ones are still grieving over the loss. 

Lucy-Bleu Knight was a talented tattoo artist who occasionally posted her work in the art industry. Besides this, the stepdaughter of Slash was even a day-to-day manager at Electric Lady Management, as per her LinkedIn.

Advertisement

Lucy-Bleu Knight was born to Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight and later became Slash's stepdaughter, when he started dating her mother Meegan again in the year 2015. 

While the artist and Meegan did not marry each other, Slash clearly considered Lucy as one of his own.



Celebrities shocked over the disheartening news from Slash 

As soon as the post was uploaded, many took to the comments section to extend their heartfelt condolences. These comments were seen coming from some of the biggest names in the music industry. 

Red Hot Chili Paper’s bassist Flea commented, “Oh man, god bless.”

Susan Holmes McKagan expressed her emotions in the comments and stated, “Words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences.” 

The cause of death of Lucy-Bleu Knight still remains unknown.

FAQs

When was Lucy-Bleu Knight born?
Lucy-Bleu Knight was born on December 6, 1998.
When did Lucy-Bleu Knight die?
Lucy-Bleu Knight died on July 19, 2024.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Tejas Mundhada

An avid CBM follower, I like all things heavy, my music, my weights, and the movies. If you've

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles