'Sniffed Thoroughly By A Dog': Eric André Claims Being Racial Profiled at Melbourne Airport, Says He Felt Unsafe and Humiliated

Comedian Eric André recently revealed in an emotional Instagram video that he was the victim of racial profiling during his journey through Melbourne Airport, Australia.

While in Melbourne, André claimed to have been "detained" and singled out for extra screening, including being thoroughly sniffed by a dog. He criticized the effectiveness of the security measures and said it was another case of airport racial profiling.

André stated he had been "pulled out of a lineup and put in a special line," where he was "sniffed thoroughly by a dog." He continued, "Those dogs are pretty much ineffective. It's one of the many times I've been racially profiled at the airport."

In particular, he warned Black, Brown, and Aboriginal travelers passing through Qantas International Terminal 2 in Melbourne to be careful.

The Emmy-nominated star of The Eric Andre Show made this revelation on August 18th and disclosed that he had just completed a trip that took him twenty-five hours, touching down in Los Angeles, then Melbourne and Brisbane where there were stopovers for shooting.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the airport's conduct and requested details about the involved officers as well as any existing legal remedies against discrimination in Australia. Following a similar incident at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta last year where he experienced racial profiling, André is now asking his supporters to send him statistics about how often white travelers face racial profiling.

André also included a message on his behalf to future employers in Australia, asking them either to provide him with security or simply not book him flights via Melbourne Airport.

He stressed that he should not need to change his looks or wear clothes that are stereotypical in order to be treated fairly. According to him, these actions were "unethical" on the part of the airport since they do not really promote safety but instead foster racism.

He said, "I do not feel safe in Melbourne Airport. I do not want to be humiliated or racially discriminated against anymore at these airports."

Melbourne Airport's Instagram account responded by acknowledging André's complaint and stating that they don't condone racism and are investigating it together with Australian Border Force as well as the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries & Forestry (DAFF). It underlined its commitment to treating all customers without any form of bias, ensuring their environment remains a friendly one.

