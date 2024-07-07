Comedian Eric Andre Comments Over Jeopardy Contestants Not Being Able To Recognize Him; Says ‘They Left Me Hanging’

Eric Andre has been hanging tight in there. In the Monday episode of Jeopardy, the contestants were unable to recognize the comedian based on the clues shared by the host. As the actor came through the video, he posted it on his Instagram account and left a hilarious comment in his caption. The contestants on the chair for the clue included Zoe Strassfield, Matt Brooks, and Cat Pisacano, and the question was valued at $2000.

The host of the show, Ken Jennings, shared that the silence from Strassfield and co. made him prompt the answer during the double jeopardy round.

Eric Andre’s hilarious reaction to Jeopardy contestants not being able to recognize him

On his Instagram account, Andre shared the clip of Jeopardy contestants struggling to identify him, and under the post, the comedian shared, "Damn, they left me hanging,” with a laughing emoji. Despite the clue about the picture being quite clear, the players could not identify the actor and went home with $10,600.

The clue for the picture read, "On his Adult Swim show, this host destroys his set every episode, but says he is sedated in real life: 'I meditate, jog, and I eat salad.'" Speaking of hosting the talk show, Andre candidly talked about being an absurd host on his show on Adult Swim.

The actor hosts The Eric Andre Show, which focuses on low-budget topics featuring celebrity interviews.

What did Eric Andre say about his talk show on Adult Swim?

Elaborating on his experience hosting The Eric Andre Show, the comedian, in an interview with The AP, “I’m trying to just be the most absurd and incompetent talk show host of all time.”

He further added, “It’s a break from the kind of fictitious propaganda of the traditional press, I think. [Celebrities are] like, ‘Hey, you know, on set, George Clooney played a prank on me,’ or whatever. They have some anecdotes from the set. People can smell it; it’s a little inauthentic.”

Andre had been in the news for the past few months as he joined Madonna on the stage of Vogue and pulled down his pants while thousands of viewers were present at the venue.

