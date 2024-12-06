'So Grateful': Timothée Chalamet Reacts To Bob Dylan Praising His Performance In Biopic A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet shared two covers of Bob Dylan’s songs from the forthcoming biopic A Complete Unknown. First was the singer’s 1965 blockbuster Like a Rolling Stone, and the other, which also featured his co-star Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez, was the song Girl From the North Country.

The biopic follows Dylan’s early days and how his life transitioned after fame. The film will also touch on how the singer’s unique sense of singing and songwriting brought a revolution in the music industry at the time.

“At the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, a young Bob Dylan shakes up his act on the folk music scene by going electric and siring rock as the voice of a generation-defining, one of the most transformative moments in 20th-century music,” says the official synopsis.

On December 5, Bob Dylan himself shared a tweet related to the film, promoting a sweet reply from the Wonka actor. "There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!)," he wrote on X (formally Twitter).

He further praised the “brilliant” actor and claimed that he would be as convincing as the younger version of him. “It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie, read the book," the Blowin' in the Wind hitmaker added.

Chalamet reposted the response and wrote, "Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob." The film based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric also stars Elle Fanning, Barbaro, Nick Offerman, Edward Norton, Boyd Holbrook, Charlie Tahan, Eli Brown, and many others.