'So Incredibly Embarrassing': Shazam Star Zachary Levi Faces Backlash After Endorsing Donald Trump And Showing Support For RFK Jr

Shazam’s Zachary Levi came out in support of Donald Trump on Saturday, September 28, during a Michigan rally endorsing his 2024 presidential bid, but by doing so, the Hollywood superstar seems to have disturbed many. Before we get into what people are saying about the DC star’s endorsement of Trump, have a look at his attempt to woo the crowd in the earlier-mentioned American state.

Levi made a surprising appearance at the aforementioned Michigan rally to moderate a conversation between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard.

Before getting down to business, however, the actor, also known for Tangled, took a minute to address the rallygoers, saying in a perfect world, he would have been voting for RFK Jr., but since he chose to withdraw his independent run for the presidential seat and throw his weight behind Trump, he too will be casting his vote in favor of the Republican candidate.

“I grew up in my family that was Christian conservative, that was pretty much the lane that we were in. My parents were Kennedy Democrats that turned into Reagan Republicans, and they taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for the industry that runs amok,” Levi began.

He, who has screamed his support for RFK Jr. in the past few months, added that for a long time, he was in search of a candidate that would represent all of the things he wished to see in a president, and the search came to a stop when RFK Jr. announced his bid.

Levi contended that though he wouldn’t be able to vote for his ideal candidate this time around because of the aforementioned reason, he is content to support Trump as he believes the former real estate mogul has the potential to stop America from being thrown off the cliff by the people who have hijacked it.

“We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country, we are going to make it great again, we are going to make it healthy again,” Levi affirmed.

Now the public reaction part:

“Oh this is so incredibly embarrassing. Man heard Shazam 3 wasn’t happening and went full mask off (it was already slipping),” an X user wrote of Levi, probably insinuating the actor’s disguised support of Trump until Saturday.

Another user on the microblogging platform attached a screenshot of Levi’s past comment before saying they had known for a while of the actor’s favor of the Republican candidate because, in the critic’s words, Trump coddles his sense of entitlement that stems from being a white Christian dude.

A third X user was criminally blunt in calling Levi “not a good enough actor” to survive being a full-fledged MAGA Trumper. The individual expressed Levi should have rather hidden his political stance like other celebrities.

A fourth X user called out Levi’s hypocrisy of supporting Trump by posting a past screenshot of the actor’s tweet where he criticized him. “Zachary Levi knows what is wrong with Trump but I guess decided it's okay suddenly,” the person wrote.

A fifth person, evidently a Levi fan, was rather creative in their criticism of Levi’s support for Trump. Check it out below.

In recent years, Levi has made headlines for criticizing Pfizer, one of the many Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, as well as for sharing controversial opinions on the SAG-AFTRA strike.

