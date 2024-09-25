Will Chappell Roan Vote for Donald Trump? Singer Clarifies After Backlash for 'Problems on Both Sides' Comment for Kamala Harris

It appears that Chappelle Roan is always ready to risk it all and be her authentic self, especially while talking about politics amid ongoing discussions surrounding the upcoming elections. She recently cleared the air about the statement she gave while conversing with the Guardian about not feeling pressure to endorse a political leader.

Roan shared her thoughts on TikTok on September 24, regarding her interview with the mentioned publication. The singer emphasized the importance of using “critical thinking skills” when deciding who to vote for and encouraged people to ask questions. She stated that her comments were once again taken out of context, as often happens.

The Pink Pony Club singer continued, “Hear from my mouth if you're still wondering: No, I'm not voting for Trump, and yes, I will always question those in power, and those making decisions over other people.” She further added, “I will stand up for what's right and what I believe in. It's always at the forefront of my project, and I'm sorry that you fell for the clickbait.”

In the TikTok video, the singer re-read the entire quote, that many people “are just not reading.” She talked about people falsely interpreting her comments and stated that it was essential for her to question the authoritative people, and leaders of the world and question herself and the “algorithm” as well.

She added, “Question if some person that tweeted something about something else is even true. It's important to question because that's how I think we move forward."

She also mentioned that this was her third election voting and the world is altering fast and she desired to be a part of the generation that changes things for the better because it is needed. She concluded the video by stating, "Actions speak louder than words, and actions speak louder than an endorsement."

While talking about the Guardian interview, Roan shared about the problems with the government in each way as ther are so many things she wants to alter about the current state of the government.

She talked about not feeling the pressure to endorse a political leader and that there are issues with both sides. She urged people to use, “ use your critical thinking skills, use your vote — vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”

Roan also named the top issue of “trans rights” to be seen on voters' minds this year. The singer said that they cannot have cis individuals making decisions for transgenders.

