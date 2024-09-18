Billie Eilish and Finneas Endorse Kamala Harris for President Over Trump: ‘Can’t Let Extremists Control Our Lives’

Billie Eilish and Finneas have become the latest celebrities to endorse Kamala Harris for president over Donald Trump. In a joint video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, July 17, the Grammy and Oscar-winning sibling duo celebrated National Voter Registration Day by encouraging their fans to register and vote early for the Democratic candidate and her running mate, Tim Walz.

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy,” Eilish said in the video, listing the reasons that played a part in her decision to vote for the political pair. Her brother Finneas, meanwhile, added, “We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms, and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”

“Vote like your life depends on it, because it does,” the What Was I Made For singer concluded.

It’s important to note that the Trump campaign has faced backlash from celebrities since the former President announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate. Vance’s 2021 comment, in which he referred to Harris and women who choose not to have children as “childless cat ladies,” has resurfaced and gone viral. This has intensified criticism of the Republicans amid the heated political climate leading up to the 2024 presidential elections.

Before Eilish and Finneas, Taylor Swift made headlines for endorsing Harris for president and signing off her social media post as “childless cat lady,” in an evident jibe at Trump and Vance.

In her endorsement message, which came shortly after Harris and Trump engaged in the first presidential debate on September 10, the Look What You Made Me Do singer heaped praise on the current Vice President by calling her a “steady-handed, gifted leader” who has the potential to lead America with calm and not chaos.

2024 marks the second time Swift has made her political stance clear. In 2020, she threw her weight behind Biden-Harris.

Hillary Clinton recently appreciated Swift’s endorsement during the elections, saying she thinks it has a real impact, especially because Swift has demonstrated in recent years that she is the one who controls her life. Clinton made the statement about the resilience the pop star showed when getting ownership of her music back after it was allegedly wrongfully sold to a third party. The former FLOTUS noted that she is a “huge admirer” of Swift.

The 2024 U.S. elections are scheduled for Tuesday, November 5.

