Jennifer Lopez And Dave Meyers are going to leave no stone unturned with their upcoming movie, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. Lopez who is the inspiration behind the fantastical, sci-fi, and romantic film, made it quite clear that at the end of the day, all that mattered to her was that she stayed true to her journey. Especially her heartfelt love story with her husband, Ben Affleck. Everyone from the fans to the media is well aware of the couple's tipsy topsy love story, and now Meyers has taken it upon himself alongside Lopez to bring it to life as artistically as possible.

Jennifer Lopez's Heart Factory A Metaphor For Break Up With Ben Affleck

This Is Me...Now is based on Jennifer Lopez's real-life story, and while the movie will have echoes of her tale, the way it's going to be showcased is set to be a big musical extravaganza. Talking about the line between fiction and non-fiction Jennifer revealed she hasn't done a project where at least a little of her actual life wasn't included. She said, "As an artist that's all you really have to draw on, the experience that you have, the personal experience, and experiences of other people around you that you born witness too."

The All I Have singer revealed that "there are parts of it that feel kind of autobiographical, and there are parts of it that are kind of meta." She opened up about how the film focuses on the "feeling of what happened" rather than actually what happened. And that's where her working as a construction worker at a Heart Factory comes in. Dave Meyers insists that while it is not factually accurate, it is "metaphorically true." He says, "It stemmed from her telling me the pin that she's been in. Specifically, the pain that she went through when she broke up with Ben (Affleck) the first time."

The Director reveals Jennifer's honesty led to the inspection of the metaphor, adding, "So the Heart Factory became sort of a titanic level meltdown which was a metaphor for what she giving me as far as her truth."

Ben Affleck Was A Pillar Of Support For Jennifer Lopez

Lopez with her infinite talent and experience is just as human as the rest of us, and that leads to her doubting her abilities now and then. But she reveals during the script writing period Ben Affleck has been nothing but supportive. She said, "I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this.’ He was like, ‘You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things." The Batman actor advised the Selena actress to start owning who she is. From the look of it, Jen did just that.

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story will release on 16 February on Prime Video, with names like Sofia Vergara, Trevor Noah, Ben Affleck, and more supporting Lopez in the lead role.

