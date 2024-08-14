Sofia Vergara Spills Beans About Spending Time With Her Loved Ones Amid Romance With Justin Saliman

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is living her life to the fullest, along with her family and her love interest, Dr. Justin Saliman. Ahead of Vergara's appearance on the judge's panel of America's Got Talent, the actress reveals vague details about her getaway and her excitement to be around her loved ones.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Grisdela actress shared that she is looking forward to also reuniting with the other judges of AGT, including Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum. While speaking to the media portal, Vergara did not immediately admit to her relationship with Saliman; however, the duo's pictures from their Italy vacation have been going viral.

The actress told the news portal, "I'm enjoying life; I'm so grateful to the people around me." She added, "I'm grateful for summer, for the nomination, and now just for AGT. I'm excited to see Simon, Heidi, and all of them!" Vergara appeared on the red carpet of America's Got Talent along with Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel ahead of the premiere of the first episode of the reality show.

The Columbian native revealed her experience of being nominated for the Emmy Awards for Grisdela. Sofia commented, "I am so thankful because, you know, it was a lot of work, and it was something that was so new for me." She continued, "I thought the show was gonna get nominated; I wasn't expecting a nomination for me, so I'm very thankful."

As for her romance with Dr. Justin Saliman, the actress was spotted with the surgeon at various public spots. Vergara was previously married to Joe Manganiello. Since the couple split in July 2023, the Hot Pursuit star seems to be liking the company of Saliman.

A source close to the new couple revealed that Sofia Vergara “and Dr. Justin Saliman's relationship has gotten more serious." They also added, "Justin loves Sofia’s enthusiasm, character, sense of humor, and how hardworking she is. They love to have fun dinner date nights and have a natural chemistry, whether it's just the two of them out or if they're with friends, too."

On the work front, Sofia Vergara will be seen judging the contestants of America’s Got Talent every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.

