What Is Sofia Vergara's Net Worth? Exploring The Modern Family Star's Wealth And Fortune

Sofia Vergara, 52 has created a niche of her own in the industry in all these years. The actress has shone in every role she has taken up. It’s just not her onscreen characters that are loved by the audience but also the aura she brings behind the scenes that grabs everyone's attention instantly.

Vergara’s fans love the way she candidly speaks during her interviews. This is another major reason that has also contributed to her success. The actress got her mainstream fame from the hit series Modern Family.

The show is one of the most loved sitcoms among the audiences. All the characters are equally loved and cherished by the fans. Since she appeared on the show, she has excelled in her professional front, elevating her financial gains as well.

Read ahead and know Sofia Vergara’s net worth as she continues to shine on the silver screen and win the hearts of her fans.

What is Sofia Vergara’s net worth?

Sofia Vergara's net worth is USD 180 million, as per the Celebrity Networth website. It should not come as a surprise because the Colombian-American star has been around in this industry for a long time.

Many people only know her from the time she appeared as Gloria in Modern Family but she started hustling as a teenager. Her net worth is a clear testament to the hard work that she has done for years.

A peek into Sofia Vergara's early life

The Hot Pursuit actress was born on July 10, 1972, in Barranquilla, Colombia. Her mother's name is Margarita, she was a housewife and her father’s name is Julio Enrique, who was a cattle rancher for the meat industry.

She studied dentistry, but before getting her degree, she dropped out to pursue her dreams in the entertainment industry, which proved to be successful.

Early career

The America’s Got Talent judge entered the industry by modelling. She was on the Colombian beach when a photographer spotted her and offered her work in the TV and fashion world.

She got her first major job at the age of 17 when she booked a Pepsi commercial. Later on, she continued to rise with more projects, eventually shifting to the United States to pursue her dreams in the industry.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, she turned many heads when she appeared in a comedic short, that was honored at the American Comedy Awards in 1995. Her major onscreen role came in year 2002 when she appeared in Tyler Perry’s Big Trouble.

Perry realized her talent and he featured her in his projects like Meet The Browns and Madea Goes To Jail. Around this time she also debuted on Broadway.

Modern Family and her earnings from the series

Vergara got her big break when she appeared in the hit sitcom Modern Family. The show was so successful that it made him one of the most celebrated artists in the industry.

The show premiered in 2009 and ran for ten seasons ending in 2020. The show had an ensemble cast including Ty Burell, Julia Bowen, Ed O’Neil, Jesse Tyler Fergusson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Rico Rodrigues, Ariel Winters, Nolan Gould, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and many more.

This show definitely helped her expand her net worth. As per the website, from seasons 1 to 3, the actress earned USD 30,000 for each episode, mounting up to USD 2.6 million for the three seasons.

For seasons 4 and 5, she earned USD 90,000 per episode, which adds up to up to USD 5 million. The paycheck went from the year 2014 to 2018, as the actress was paid USD 190,000 per episode. The amount adds up to around USD 4 million each season, per the website.

Her salary amount went up as she was paid USD 500,00 for each episode starting in 2018. This mounts up to USD 10 million per season, according to the website.

Sofia Vergara expands her career trajectory

Along with starring in the hit sitcom, she made sure to strengthen her acting career by appearing in a variety of different projects like Chef and Hot Pursuit. She has voiced multiple animated films including Happy Feet Two, The Smurfs, and The Emoji film.

The 52-year-old actress was the face of Cover Girl in 2011. She has also been featured in different commercials for brands like Xfinity, Pepsi, Head & Shoulders, Rooms To Go, and State Farms.

Apart from that she has also served as a judge on the hit reality talent show, America’s Got Talent.

Sofia Vergara entangled in a lawsuit

The Modern Family alum was featured in the Netflix series Griselda, which was released in January 2024. She portrays Griselda Blanco aka Coacine Godmother. She is also an executive producer for the show. Both Netflix and Vergara were hit with a lawsuit but Michael Corleone Blanco, son of Griselda.

The reason behind his taking this legal step was that despite him giving interviews with the producers for years, with the idea that he would be producing the project, he was not paid for the series and he claimed that he did not give permission to venture forward with this project. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit has now been settled as it was dismissed with prejudice.

Sofia Vergara’s accolades

The actress has been nominated for various awards, For her work in Modern Family, she was nominated for Emmys back to back for four years. She was also nominated for Golden Globe Awards for four years in a row, per The Celebrity Net Worth. She has two People Choice awards and four Screen Actors Guild Awards according to Wikipedia.

Earning from her career and endorsement deals

Vergara was considered the highest-paying actress on television in 2012 while working in Modern Family. As per Celebrity Net worth, she earned USD 19 million that year. She kept on being at the top of the list of list paying actresses in TV in 2013. She earned more than USD 35 million in that year. In 2015, her earnings mounted up to 28.5 million.

In 2016, she was back with the title of highest-paying actress on TV with earnings of USD 43 million that year. As per the outlet, she earned USD 40 million from 2017 to 2018 from her work on the famous sitcom and multiple brand deals. From June 2018 to June 2019, she earned USD 43 million and from June 2019 to June 2020, her earnings were the same, which was USD 43 million.

Personal Life

The 52-year-old star married very young at the age of 18 to Joe Gonzalez. The pair birthed a son in 1992. In the next year, the pair divorced.

She was in a relationship with Nick Loeb in 2010. Two years later they were engaged but eventually, they broke up. She then started dating actor Joe Manganiello in 2015. They tied the knot in 2015 and were considered one of the most ideal couples in Hollywood. But in 2023, they separated and divorced.

Sofia Vergara’s real estate investement

As per Celebrity Networth, the actress bought a large home in Beverly Hills, California in 2014 for USD 10.6 million. This 11-square-foot house was sold in 2024 by the actress for USD 13.7 million.

The house has many amenities like a gym, a pool, a spa, and a movie theatre. In 2020. The ex-pair, Vergara and Manganiello bought a mansion in the gated community in Beverly Park for USD 26 million, per the outlet.

Sofia Vergara’s notable endorsement deals

The actress has earned notable amounts of cash from multiple endorsement deals. She was the face of Cover Girl, she earned USD 3.5 million from the same.

Vergara has also endorsed State Farm and Comcast Xfinity, for which, she was paid USD 3.5 million and USD 2.5 million respectively. The actress has also worked with Diet Pepsi, Rooms To Go, and Synthroid.

She was paid USD 3.5 million, USD 3 million, and USD 6 million respectively. Other than these, She worked with AT&T and earned USD 2.75 and Head & Shoulders for USD 4 million, per the Celebrity Net worth.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

