Sophia Bush Reflects On Her Best Friend Hilarie Burton’s Kiss Scene With Jessica Capshaw; Opens Up On Similar Storylines

Sophia Bush has stepped into the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the recent episodes of Grey’s Antomy. The actress entered the medical drama years after her best friend, Hilarie Burton, made out with Jessica Shaw in season 9.

While making an appearance on the Call It What It Is podcast, the actress reflected on having a similar storyline as Burton in the new season. As per the November 7 episode of the show, Bush goes on to kiss Kim Raver, who plays the role of Dr. Teddy in the series.

Speaking of her character and kissing scenes with Raver, the One Tree Hill star shared that she feels wholesome to be able to match the wavelength of the narrative with her best friend in the industry.

Opening up about the same, Bush shared, "She came over to Grey's, and she knew she was playing someone who was gonna upset the apple cart. And...I was imagining most people would come in a little sort of, like, on tenterhooks and be like, ooh, I'm gonna come in and play this part. And she was not. She was, like, bold and smart and sassy. And she just took over."

The podcast hosts went on to ask the Hollywood star if she took any advice for the role from Burton, to which the actress replied, "I mean, God. I remember us talking about it then because we were so excited for her to be on the show because it was a show we'd loved while we were making [One Tree Hill].”

She continued to say, "And I texted her and was like, ‘Girl, what kind of, like, fun voodoo do we have going that now I get to go and kiss a pretty woman on Grey's also?’"

Sophia entered the dramatic hospital on the November 7 episode and met with Dr. Teddy, who was going through a rifting situation with her partner Owen.

A new episode of Grey’s Anatomy airs on the ABC network every Thursday.