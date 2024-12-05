Sophia Bush Shares One Tree Hill Sequel Update Following Leaked Announcement; Find More

Fans are all excited to have a look at their beloved show, One Tree Hill. Meanwhile, the actress who is associated with the show, Sophia Bush, recently gave the die-hards of the series a small update. She stated to Access that the series is still in the process of redeveloping its characters following the 2012 series finale.

“It’s unfortunate when development news leaks early. That was a bit of a bummer for us because we wanted to get it across the finish line and then have a party,” Sophia Bush stated to the outlet.

The announcement was first made by Deadline back in August that a sequel to the WB/CW series is in the works at Netflix. The report even suggested that the show will be led by the National Lampoon's Van Wilder actress and Hilarie Burton Morgan.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that Sophia Bush will be returning as an executive producer with Burton Morgan.

In her recent update, Bush also mentioned that the process of redeveloping the show has been going “really incredible.”

Talking to the outlet, the The John Tucker Must Die actress even stated that the fans of One Tree Hill are the reason that the show is alive even today, as “they’ve asked for it for so long.”

Bush then again credited the fans for making the studios come to her and other stars from One Tree Hill to talk about the future of it.

“I think 10 years ago, I would have said, ‘not on your life.’ And now I realize that the opportunity to have not just a comfort show, but kind of a home base, matters for people,” Bush stated.

Bush, along with Burton Morgan, had even posted a joint statement about how excited they were to return to the show after the announcement was leaked.

One Tree Hill first premiered in 2003 and originally ran for nine seasons.

