Source Reveals Exact Reason Why Jennifer Lopez Divorced Ben Affleck; 'Decided to Make Her Look Like a Loser'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making headlines ever since the duo got back together almost a decade later. In recent months, separation rumors about the Hollywood couple have been circulating, and earlier this month, the actress filed for divorce from the Justice League star. According to a source close to the duo, Affleck left JLo at a point where she “looks like a fool.”

As per media reports, the Marry Me actress decided to call it quits with Affleck after he spent the pair’s second anniversary with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Though Garner and Lopez share a good bond with each other, and the latter is close with her kids too, the Jenny on the Block singer could not take it anymore with the actor.

Speaking about the shaky relationship between Affleck and Lopez, an insider claimed, “J. Lo is vowing to make Ben rue the day he decided to make her look like a loser!”

According to Page Six, a source shared with the media portal, “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. Jen Garner couldn’t fix it; all the success in the world couldn’t fix it.”

Moreover, InTouch Weekly reports suggested that Affleck’s absence on his anniversary with the Atlas star riled up the latter to leave him. The media outlet revealed, “It’s no exaggeration to say J. Lo hates his guts.”

It further stated, “He’s made her look like a total fool by parading around with his ex-wife. Now she’s ready to go for his jugular!”

Amidst the ongoing divorce proceedings, an insider close to Lopez claimed that the actress is looking forward to seeking a large settlement from the AIR actor.

The net worth of the actress is around $400 million, which is significantly more than Affleck’s, who has an estimated net worth of approximately $150 million. However, a source stated to Page Six, “She loves him, she will always love him, that's the problem.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their love for each other back in 2021, almost a decade after the duo broke off their engagement in 2003.

After dating for a year, the couple decided to get married in July 2022. As for the kids, Lopez shares her twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and Affleck is the father of two sons and a daughter, whom he shares with the 13 Going on 30 actress, Jennifer Garner.

