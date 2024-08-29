Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s beautiful love story has come to an end after JLo reportedly filed for divorce. J.Lo announced the separation date as April 26, 2024 which also marked two years of thier wedding in Georgia.

But since her divorce, Lopez has been losing weight. An insider exclusively tells Life & Style that she may look great, but friends believe it has negatively affected her mood and general degree of discomfort when the cameras are off.

The insider claims that she has been working out like crazy, mornings and afternoons for hours at a time, after noting that focusing on her fitness has kept her sane.

According to the source, Jennifer is not only working out more than normal but also follows a strict diet. The source claims from the look of her, she's not eating nearly enough—just salads, and she also loses her temper easily and becomes upset over things she wouldn't have cared about in the past.

The insider said, "Everyone around her just wishes she'd have some chocolate or eat a sandwich. But since she's back on the singles market, she's determined to get as ripped as possible. "

Although there had been speculation since May that Jennifer and Ben, 52, were having marital problems, the singer did not officially announce the split until August 20, when she filed for divorce.

Around May 2024, as the pair stopped being spotted together in public, rumors began to circulate about their imminent breakup. According to reports, Lopez did not mention any prenuptial agreements at all. Furthermore, she mentioned she doesn't need any spousal suuport and requested the judge to deny the same to Affleck.

