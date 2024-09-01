'Oh It Was A...': Jennifer Lopez Offers Peek Into Her Summer Amid Divorce With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's summer has been rather challenging amid her divorce from Ben Affleck. On Saturday, August 31, the 55-year-old singer and actress surprised fans by posing with her sister in her summer photo collection on Instagram.

This post follows her filing for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20 after being married for two years because of irreconcilable differences between the couple.

In the caption, she wrote, "Oh, it was a summer". The selfie is the first image of the album and it features Lopez wearing a black turtleneck sweater and slim-cut black jeans, her hair is styled in a ponytail, and she is posing sultrily. Other pictures show her engaging in different summer activities like eating an ice cream cone, posing with her sister Lynda, and taking a bubble bath, among other things. She also managed to squeeze in some images of her cat and dog sunbathing, and a pair of bottoms reading “blessed mama”.

In one of Lopez’s more endearing pictures, she has her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony pictured along with their pet cat. There are also photos of Lopez wearing pink sunglasses and a swimsuit.

Other pictures show a graphic T-shirt with the words "She's in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace," as well as a quote, "Everything is unfolding in divine order.”

JLo and Ben Affleck filed for divorce two years after marriage. According to earlier reports by People, this particular separation has been rather difficult for Lopez as she was very hurt and frustrated with Affleck. They got married for the second time in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022, nearly twenty years after their initial engagement in the early 2000s, which was broken off before the planned wedding.

On September 7, a further source revealed that Lopez and Affleck had truly fallen in love with one another on rekindling their romance but that the relationship moved too fast. Still, the most recent source has added that Lopez is doing the best she can and feels a little bit better now after she proudly filed for divorce on her own without a lawyer.

She was able to end the marriage, although she did not want it to end. Jennifer Lopez reportedly would usually have done everything in her power to resolve their differences but regrettably, she could not.

