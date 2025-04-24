The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Finalizes Main Roles; Here’s Who’s Playing Young Haymitch and Lenore Dove Baird

Lionsgate has officially announced the first major casting news for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and it’s a big one. Rising stars Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak have landed two of the most coveted roles in recent YA film history — young Haymitch Abernathy and his love interest, Lenore Dove Baird. This new installment dives into Panem's haunting past, setting the stage for a new generation of tributes.

Zada will step into the shoes of Haymitch Abernathy, the District 12 tribute first portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original franchise. The film takes place 24 years before The Hunger Games, during the 50th Hunger Games — known infamously as the Second Quarter Quell — where 48 tributes are forced into the arena. Whitney Peak joins as Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch’s girlfriend and a character deeply tied to his emotional origin story.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-President Erin Westerman praised the casting, saying, “Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire.” Producer Nina Jacobson added that the chemistry between the two actors was “a magical casting moment” that sealed the deal after an exhaustive global search.

Directed by franchise veteran Francis Lawrence and scripted by Billy Ray, the film is based on Suzanne Collins’ latest prequel novel released in March 2024. With a release date set for November 20, 2026, anticipation is high as this story promises to explore the trauma, sacrifice, and rebellion that shaped one of Panem’s most complex characters.

Zada is currently making waves in Invisible Boys and will appear in the upcoming We Were Liars series and East of Eden. Meanwhile, Peak is set to star in the shark thriller Shiver and Amazon MGM’s 4 Kids Walk into a Bank.

With The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Lionsgate aims to reignite the fire of a beloved franchise — this time by delving into the untold story of a fan-favorite mentor. As Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak take center stage, fans can expect a gripping new chapter filled with heart, history, and the haunting legacy of the games.

