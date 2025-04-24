Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 7: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama completes first week on decent note

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 7: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh had begun its journey at the box office on April 18, 2025. The release date of the legal drama coincided with the Good Friday holiday. Starring Akshay Kumar as the main lead, the latest release has completed a week of its theatrical run on a decent note.

Kesari Chapter 2, which is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. According to morning trends, on Day 7, Akshay Kumar-starrer is likely to experience a drop in its earnings.

Also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari 2 earned Rs 41.85 crore in the last six days. The courtroom drama will enter its second weekend tomorrow.

Kesari Chapter 2 is lagging behind its holdover release, Jaat, at the box office. This is to note that the Sunny Deol-starrer had collected Rs 55.75 crore in the first week of its theatrical run. The film, which features Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, will also compete with Ground Zero and the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna from tomorrow.

Kesari 2, which has received strong word of mouth among cinephiles, serves as a spiritual sequel to Anurag Singh's 2019 release, Kesari. The original film, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, performed better than the new release at the box office.

Set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 chronicles the life of Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British Empire to uncover the truth of the 1919 genocide incident.

After Kesari 2, Akshay Kumar has three movies in the pipeline this year: Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome To The Jungle.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

