Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 4: Reiko’s True Identity Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 4 will continue as more about Reiko’s past is unravelled, while Miyuki and Gwen investigate the city. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
The last episode of Kowloon Generic Romance saw Hajime recall Kujirai B’s lesson that nostalgia equals love while in the original Kowloon Walled City. In the present, Miyuki Hebinuma visits Wong Loi Realty, sprays Hajime with sanitizer and abruptly kisses Reiko before leaving.
On his day off, Hajime delivers a new fish tank to Reiko’s apartment, experiencing the same nostalgic pull he once felt in Kujirai B’s home. Reiko later gives him a sunflower in gratitude. Gwen, Miyuki’s masked aide, reveals to Reiko that Kujirai B died and that Reiko’s life is borrowed. Confronted by Hajime, Reiko faints amid his claim she lives an illusion.
Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 4 will see Miyuki Hebinuma – now a celebrity pharmaceutical magnate – and Gwen in disguise as they roam Kowloon. They are unsettled by the city’s current state and Reiko’s presence. Their scrutiny extends to Hajime, whose closeness to Reiko piques their curiosity.
Meanwhile, Reiko, Hajime, and Yo Mei will celebrate Oguro’s housewarming party. Later that night, on the rooftop, Hajime will smoke and ask Reiko why the floating Generic Terra above Kowloon glowed so brilliantly, likely at deeper mysteries linking the simulated city to their entwined pasts.
Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 4 is scheduled to air on April 26, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime continues its pace of adapting eight manga chapters per episode, with Episode 3 covering chapters 17 through 24.
In Japan, Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 4 will broadcast every Saturday on the TV Tokyo Network and be available on Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and BiliBili.
Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Kowloon Generic Romance anime.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
