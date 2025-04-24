BTS’ Jin hilariously admits he would have moved out after high school if Ji Ye Eun was his sister; ARMY REACTS

Every show lives or dies by the connection between its cast. In variety entertainment, especially, it’s not just about the games, jokes, or special guests — it’s the unfiltered, genuine chemistry between the people on screen that draws viewers in. When that bond feels real, the audience can genuinely feel the love and connection. And in Kian’s Bizarre BnB show, that sibling-like spark between Jin and Ji Ye Eun stole the spotlight.

During one of the show’s Q&A sessions with host Kian84, a playful moment between BTS' Jin and Ye Eun lit up the room — and later, the internet. Ji Ye Eun cheekily asked, 'Wouldn’t having a sister like me be the best?' to which Jin deadpanned, “If I had, I would’ve moved out right after high school.” When Ji Ye Eun protested with, 'But I’m adorable,' Jin conceded, 'She really is. I probably would’ve looked out for her.' To which Ji Ye Eun shares, 'I don't think so'.

That quick exchange was all it took to set social media buzzing. One viewer shared that the interaction was 'so brother-sister coded, it’s adorable.' Another remarked, 'I have six siblings and I completely understand Jin wanting to leave home early.' Echoing that sentiment, a fellow fan admitted, 'If I had a sister like her, I couldn’t handle it either. She's always screaming and scared of everything — I’m the type who quietly fixes problems without making a fuss. Someone like her would drive me nuts.'

Still, others found the contrast in their personalities endearing. One netizen commented that 'Jin and Ji Ye Eun’s relationship is definitely sibling-coded,' while another wrote, 'Total sibling energy till the very end! It’s hilarious seeing her tease him now, especially thinking back to how shy she was when they first met.'

For those unfamiliar, Kian’s Bizarre BnB is a quirky variety show where host Kian84 manages a unique guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island. Blending comedy, comfort, and Kian’s offbeat style, the show delivers an experience that’s as heartwarming as it is hilarious. The series ran for 22 episodes from April 8 to April 22, 2025, and quickly gained a devoted following, praised for both its concept and the authentic rapport among its cast.

Among the many standout moments, it was the sweet, teasing bond between Jin and Ji Ye Eun that truly stuck with fans — a sibling-style connection that was impossible to fake, and even harder to forget.

