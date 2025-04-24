Gossip Girl Star Penn Badgley Reveals WHY He Ultimately Took on Role of Dan Humphrey Despite Initial Denial

Penn Badgley reveals why he finally agreed to star in Gossip Girl after repeatedly saying no. The actor recently discussed his disillusionment with Hollywood, the need for change, and what finally convinced him to continue acting.

Badgley almost passed on the chance that would become so much a part of his early career. Before he was inseparable from his famous character, Dan Humphrey, the actor turned down the part several times due to creative exhaustion and lack of interest in television during that period.

On a recent visit to the Call Her Daddy podcast, Badgley described how, after almost a decade in the business, he was emotionally and professionally spent. Having been working consistently since age 12 and being close to financial independence by age 15, he was tired of the Hollywood hustle and was dabbling in other forms of creative expression, such as music. His passion for acting had diminished, particularly after failing to land some highly sought-after roles in indie films.

Badgley recalled, "I was tired of television by the time Gossip Girl came around. I famously said—I don't know famously—but I've said many times, you know, I initially turned the role down, and I didn't just kind of turn it down; I mean, I said, 'So grateful you thought of me, wish you well, but no thanks.'"

The search for Gossip Girl casting went ahead without him, but production agents had trouble coming up with an actor who suited Dan Humphrey. The conditions ultimately nudged Badgley to have a second thought.

With financial stability uncertain and without knowing what lay ahead, he was convinced by his manager and others around him that the part could be one worth taking on. While he wasn't intimidated by the idea of starting over, he knew that declining the opportunity could mean giving up on acting altogether.

Though he ultimately came to love the character, Badgley conceded that signing on to Gossip Girl was not without its pitfalls. He said, "You also think about a show like that; it's hard to grow beyond it. Next year I'll be 40. I will still be answering questions about this show I decided to do when I was 20. I’m glad; It is what it is."

One of the more seasoned actors on the set, he brought a unique viewpoint based on his previous career disappointment. Throughout the years, Penn Badgley has had an ambivalent relationship with the show, pointing out that the high-profile nature of the job is both professionally liberating and creatively stifling.

