Will Avengers: Doomsday Include Another Actor From Deadpool Wolverine After Channing Tatum’s Gambit? Find Out Here

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be one of the most epic outings from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While many names have already been announced, one particular character from the previous Deadpool & Wolverine outing might pique your interest. A new report suggests that the beloved B-15 will be part of the next big superhero ensemble.

According to The Direct, The Cosmic Circus revealed that Wunmi Mosaku will join the recently announced cast in a battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Dr. Doom. Mosaku, who portrays Judge B-15, was recently seen in the 2024 movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

For those who might not know, Wunmi Mosaku previously played the role of Hunter B-15 in the Disney+ series Loki, led by Tom Hiddleston. She delivered a standout performance in both seasons of the show and was later seen in a few scenes in the Deadpool & Wolverine film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Interestingly, Wunmi Mosaku will be the second actor from Deadpool & Wolverine to join the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. Previously, it was announced that Channing Tatum’s mutant, Remy LeBeau (Gambit), will stand alongside the Avengers and other teams.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Mosaku reunite with her old Loki castmate, Tom Hiddleston, who is set to appear in this potentially legendary outing as well.

The recent Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement includes Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi joining the Avengers, alongside other big names like Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man.

Also making their mark will be teams like the Thunderbolts, featuring Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh’s Black Widow, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, and more.

Additionally, the new Fantastic Four and the original X-Men will be making their way to the big screen as well.

