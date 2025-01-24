Source Reveals How Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Relationship Is Amid Split Rumors: ‘They Have A Great Family Life, But…’

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s relationship has always been a topic of interest among people and the couple is notorious for various types of rumors that are linked to their names. Recently, one such rumor took over the internet, which was about Justin and Hailey allegedly divorcing.

But it appears that this is not true, as a source revealed to People magazine that both individuals are “fine.” The insider further shared, “They have a great family life but also enjoy and encourage each other to pursue their passions.”

The insider also told that publication that the Rhode founder “loves” that her husband is interested in music again and that she adores Justin’s “creative and artistic side. He [keeps] creating with friends.”

The source further stated that it was pretty “sad” that there are continuous split speculations about the pair. The source revealed to the outlet that any individual who spends a lot of time with the couple can reveal how “in love” they both are and how a lot of their focus is on their marriage.

The insider also stated that both Justin and Hailey are, “mature for their age and so in it together. It's [a] very special marriage.”

This revelation made by the source must have assured the fans of the couple that there is seemingly no trouble in paradise. Recently, the rumors about their divorce started swirling as people noticed the Purpose singer unfollowed his wife.

Advertisement

However, Justin did not take much time to clarify the speculation. He shut down the rumors about their divorce by sharing a story on his Instagram handle, per People magazine.

As per the report, the singer mentioned in the story that some individual went into his account and unfollowed Hailey. He added, “S*** is getting suss out here.”

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Demi Moore Says 'Popcorn Actress' Critique Holds No Power Over Her After Academy Awards Nomination