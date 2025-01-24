Oscars 2025: Demi Moore Says 'Popcorn Actress' Critique Holds No Power Over Her After Academy Awards Nomination

Demi Moore is ecstatic about her Oscars nomination! Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress admitted that she is no longer abiding by the industry labels after finally getting the recognition in her four-decade-long career.

The Decent Proposal actress created a buzz with her Golden Globe acceptance speech, where she talked about being labeled as a "popcorn actress" by a producer. She believed in that label, and it "corroded" her to the point of wanting to quit acting for good.

When asked whether she heard back from the aforementioned producer amid her award-season success, the actress replied, "The most important part of that is that what that person said or didn't say is irrelevant. How I held it was everything."

She explained that she took the comment too hard on herself, which might not be the person's intent at the time. She believed herself to be someone who would never get acknowledgment for her work.

The Ghost actress thought she was "done," but the divine timing of The Substance being offered to her opened doors to unfathomable opportunities. The film follows her character, Elizabeth Sparkle, an actress cast aside by her industry on her 50th birthday who takes dangerous measures to look young again.

Moore believed it was a "risky" part at this stage of her career, but her other work, which felt conventionally acceptable, tanked at the box office. So, she took the chance and is grateful for what it taught her.

She further revealed that her Oscars nomination worked as a great motivator to keep driving to do "meaningful and memorable work that makes a difference both in entertainment and in cultural shifts." The Substance tackled themes of ageism and sexism, which resonated with audiences worldwide.

Moore is nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category alongside Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here).