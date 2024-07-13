Spartacus: House of Ashur: Graham McTavish, Leigh Gill And Six Other Acotrs To Lead Alongside Nick Tarabay; DEETS

The main cast for Spartacus: House of Ashur has been announced, featuring eight new actors joining Nick Tarabay, who returns as Ashur.

This spinoff explores a What If scenario where Ashur didn't die in Spartacus: Vengeance and instead becomes the master of his gladiatorial school. Starz approved this 10-episode series in November 2023, with original series creator Steven DeKnight returning as showrunner.

Who are the new actors to join Spartacus: House of Ashur?

According to Deadline, the new cast includes Graham McTavish (The Witcher), Tenika Davis (Jupiter’s Legacy), Jamaica Vaughan (Home and Away), Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth), Jordi Webber (Choose Love), Claudia Black (The Nevers), India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper), and Leigh Gill (Joker).

McTavish plays Korris, a former gladiator who earned his freedom and now trains fighters in Ashur's school. Davis is Achillia, a female gladiator aiming to outdo her male counterparts. Vaughan plays Hilara, a house slave in love with Ashur, and Baquero is Messia, another house slave in love with Hilara.

Webber plays Tarchon, a bold gladiator. Black portrays Cossutia, a politician plotting against Ashur, while Shaw-Smith is her daughter, Viridia. Gill plays Satyrus, the leader of a rival gladiator group, the Brothers Ferox.

The 10-episode series, led by Steven S. DeKnight, is currently being filmed in New Zealand. The spinoff will continue to explore Roman society, featuring various new characters.

Will the original cast members return in Spartacus: House of Ashur?

While it’s uncertain if other actors from the original series will return, it's unlikely that Spartacus or his fellow rebels survived after their capture.

Manu Bennett (Crixus) and Katrina Law (Mira) are unlikely to return as they are busy with other projects. Bennett hosts The Summit and Law stars in NCIS. However, there is always hope for future appearances. However, other familiar faces, like Craig Parker’s Gaius Claudius Glaber, might appear in Spartacus: House of Ashur.

Steven S. DeKnight, the creator of the original Spartacus series, returns as the showrunner and executive producer. The Spartacus series began with Blood and Sand in 2010, followed by Gods of the Arena (2011), Vengeance (2012), and War of the Damned (2013). Spartacus: House of Ashur is produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz.

