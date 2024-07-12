Blake Lively Quips That Ryan Reynold Is Trying to Get Her ‘Pregnant Again’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for their humorous and affectionate exchanges on social media.

This time it was no different. Lively shared a story on her social media where a video of her husband played during an event. Read ahead to know the details and what she wrote more in the story she shared.

Blake Lively shares a story featuring her husband

On July 11, the Gossip Girl actress took to her Instagram to repost a video of her husband with the dog who stars in his new film, Deadpool & Wolverine. According to People, the actor was at the film’s London premiere, introducing the dog named Peggy.

In the story she shared, Lively wrote, “SOS He’s trying to get me pregnant again.” She added, “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude.”

Reynolds donned a teal-colored suit, and his co-actor in the film, Hugh Jackman, who also attended the premiere, wore a navy blue-colored suit. But it wasn't just these two stars from the new film who dressed up for the occasion—Peggy, the dog, was also dressed in the Dogpool red and black suit.

Reynolds shared a post with multiple pictures featuring various people. But Peggy definitely stood out, looking like the main character. Reynolds captioned this post, “Whenever Mary Puppins is near, I hear ‘She’s Like The Wind.’ Do you hear it too? And of course, the faint smell of a half-lit Newport Menthol cigarette. Mary Puppins just hits different.”

Check out the post below.

Ryan Reynolds names his favorite Taylor Swift song

In an interview with Variety, Reynolds was promoting his new film with his co-star and the director of their film, Shawn Levy. Jackman and Levy were asked about Reynolds’s favorite song by Taylor Swift.

The Logan actor guessed that it was We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, while the director guessed Gorgeous. They both failed to name the Red Notice star’s favorite song by the singer.

The X-Men star recalled that Reynolds sang it on the last day of the shoot, to which the actor insisted that he had only hummed it instead.

Reynolds finally revealed that his favorite song by Swift is Betty. The track includes the names of Reynolds and Lively’s four children: Betty, Inez, James, and their youngest daughter, whose name is mentioned in parts as her parents haven't revealed her name publicly yet.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26, 2024.

