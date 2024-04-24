Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Named as Sports Most Influential Couple

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the hottest and most talked couple ever since they started dating back in September last year. The power couple have now even surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo - Georgina Rodriguez and David Beckham - Victoria Beckham in the list of Sports Most Influential Couple.

Not everyone can give competition to the former Real Madrid legend Ronaldo and Beckham, but it’s not impossible for the pop sensational star Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift - Travis Kelce Tops Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham's Relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the cutest couple ever, have taken the crown as the most influential couple in the sports world for 2024. They have outshined power couples like Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, as well as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, according to a study conducted by SlotsUp.com. The study analyzed various factors such as search popularity, social media followers, and media coverage to determine the top forty high-profile couples.

It's not shocking at all that Swift-Kelce took the lead on the list, considering they've been making headlines nonstop since they first sparked romance rumors last year. The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and the singer from Fortnight went viral when the NFL star showed up at her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and they shared a kiss. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Their impact is so strong that even some retailers ran out of stock of the singer's merchandise that she wore during the Chiefs game against the New York Jets last October. Just a few hours after she attended the game at the MetLife Stadium, the bejeweled denim shorts from the Area brand that she was wearing were completely sold out.

Back in September, when their love story was just beginning, Kelce skyrocketed to become one of the best-selling NFL players. According to a spokesperson from Fanatics, the official e-commerce partner of the NFL, his merchandise experienced a massive surge of almost 400%.

It was reported by TMZ that even his 1989 denim jacket by KidSuper, which he wore alongside matching pants while leaving the Chiefs game with Swift, quickly sold out after their viral video in September. That's the kind of impact these two have had ever since.

These Are The Couples Following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce In The List

The list features a mix of famous names from various sports such as tennis, basketball, and more. Some of the well-known couples who made it to the top 10 include Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr, David and Victoria Beckham, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Irina Shayk and Tom Brady, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, and Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher. Surprisingly, the famous Portuguese footballer and his model girlfriend didn't even make it to the top 10.

ALSO READ: How Does Travis Kelce Feel About Taylor Swift Writing Songs for Ex-Joe Alwyn? Insider Reveals