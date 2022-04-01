Squid Game's Jung Ho-Yeon to star in The Weeknd's upcoming Out of Time music video

The Weeknd is quickly establishing himself as one of the most hardworking guys in the music industry. Despite the fact that he had just recently performed the Super Bowl halftime show, a major opportunity for any artist, and released his most popular album to date, After Hours, right at the start of the pandemic, the singer already has new songs for fans ready.

Just yesterday, The Weeknd whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye took to Twitter to let fans know that his Out Of Time video would be coming early next week and now he has shared a glimpse of the music video which shows us which celebrity will be starring in his music video. However, this new reveal really caught everyone's attention as it features none other than, our favourite Squid Game star, Jung Ho-Yeon. Yes, you read that right. Check out his post below:

Interestingly, this comes after The Weeknd initially posted a picture of Jung Ho-Yeon on his Instagram in October 2021, which fans think he did just after watching Squid Game. However, Jung Ho-Yeon made her acting debut in 2013 after finishing third in the model survival show"Korea's Next Top Model 4. She took on her first acting assignment and wowed worldwide audiences with her dramatic performance in Squid Game.

Meanwhile, keep a watch out for further teasers as Abel has been generous with fans recently and teasing his work on Instagram and Twitter religiously. In other news, The Weeknd recently left Justin Bieber behind in the race of most-listened-to artist on Spotify. Prior to Abel, Bieber held the record, with close to 84 million monthly listeners.

