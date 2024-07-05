Star Wars: The Acolyte Episode 6 Gives A Glimpse Into Similarities Between Osha And Darth Vader; See Here

Alert! This article contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Acolyte S1, Ep 6.

In the latest episode of 'Star Wars: The Acolyte,' the Force takes center stage as the lines between light and dark blur once again. Manny Jacinto's Qimir brings a compelling mix of stern ruthlessness and unexpected warmth, drawing comparisons to Ray Stevenson's fallen Jedi from 'Ahsoka.' While the tension builds, Amandla Stenberg's Osha faces a pivotal moment hinting at a dark turn, marked by a chilling homage to Darth Vader's iconic transformation. Could this be the beginning of Osha's journey down a path similar to Anakin Skywalker's tragic descent?

A glimpse into the sixth episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte S1

In Star Wars The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 6, the Force is strong, as the light and dark side of the Force continue to muddy the waters. Ray Stevenson's fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll from Ahsoka has often been compared to Qimir's (Manny Jacinto) combination of stern ruthlessness and surprisingly warm nuances.

Furthermore, the episode suggests that Amandla Stenberg's character, Mae, might not be the titular acolyte although Qimir heals Osha (Stenberg) and slowly brings her closer to his side. Even though the episode doesn't reveal how corrupt Osha is, it does hint at her situation with a subtle but noticeable reference to Anakin 'Darth Vader' Skywalker, played by Hayden Christensen, from the prequel trilogy.

When Osha puts Qimir's helmet on, Star Wars fans may recognize that her breathing sounds very similar to Darth Vader's iconic, labored breaths. A similar scene occurs at the end of Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, when Anakin wears his Vader suit and mask for the first time. Throughout both scenes, the helm descends on the character from their viewpoint, and the music suddenly stops before breathing sounds begin.

Advertisement

Osha seems to be on the path that made Anakin Skywalker into Darth Vader

In the entire Star Wars franchise, Darth Vader's breathing is arguably the most ominous auditory cue. In terms of narrative, it is also an ever-present sign that the character on screen is Anakin Skywalker rather than the Sith Lord Vader. The character is portrayed as an unfeeling, unstoppable black-clad monster from the moment the mask goes on and the mechanized breathing begins until the moment Anakin finally asks Luke to remove the helmet in Return of the Jedi.

It's as if Vader's Anakin side is long gone even when viewers see him without his mask, as he chillingly chides an underling or outright explains it. Like the brief glimpse of his meditation chamber in The Empire Strikes Back or Obi-Wan Kenobi breaking Vader's mask in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. He does not regain his humanity until the helmet is removed for good and the breathing effect ceases.

Advertisement

As the helmet scene in The Acolyte Episode 6 references Anakin's transition to Vader, it might be implied that Osha is now officially corrupted and will join Qimir. Alternatively, it could be a Sith-coded cliffhanger designed to suggest that Osha has turned, only to backtrack at the last minute. No matter how you look at it, her big helmet scene bears a striking resemblance to a pivotal moment in Darth Vader's tragic life.

ALSO READ: Star Wars: The Acolyte Episode 1 and 2 Recap (Spoiler Free) - Unveiling Mysteries In The Final Days Of The High Republic