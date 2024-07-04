The Acolyte Episode 6 Recap: Osha And Qimir Reflects Deeper Connection On An Unknown Planet Amid Conflicting Loyalties

After hints that The Acolyte might feature a dynamic similar to Kylo Ren and Rey, the Disney+ series has delivered a captivating interaction between Osha (Amandla Stenberg) and Qimir (Manny Jacinto) in Episode 6, Teach/Corrupt.

The Acolyte episode 6 recap: Osha encounters mole rat-like creatures on a different planet

Written by Leslye Headland and Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper, the episode begins with Osha waking up in a cave on an unfamiliar planet after the devastation on Khofar.

She encounters cute mole rat-like creatures that lead her to a knife. She then spots Qimir swimming and steals his lightsaber, but he catches her and corrects her grip, showing he’s aware of her presence.

Their interaction turns intriguing as Qimir undressed for his swim, tells Osha, “If you’re not going to join me, I’d like to put my clothes back on." This unexpected line highlights a different side of Qimir, not just power-hungry but also vulnerable. Osha, despite holding his lightsaber, doesn't harm him, hinting at a complex relationship.

On Khofar, Sol and Mae (pretending to be Osha) try to contact the Jedi Order. Sol, feeling guilty over the team’s death, decides to return to the High Council and confess everything. Meanwhile, Bazil is fixing Osha's broken droid, adding a touch of classic Star Wars charm.

In Coruscant, Vernestra receives Sol’s distress message and decides to investigate Khofar herself, sensing no room for Senate interference.

Episode 6 hints at deeper connection between Osha and Qimir

Back on the unknown planet, Qimir challenges Osha's beliefs about the Force, pushing her to question the Jedi teachings. He suggests that emotions like anger and desire can be harnessed alongside the Force. Osha, despite her reservations, follows him, hinting at a deeper connection.

Qimir’s backstory is revealed; he was scarred by his Jedi Master, adding depth to his character. He tells Osha he doesn’t need her to trust him but to trust herself. Their growing bond is encapsulated when Osha tries on Qimir’s helmet, ending the episode with an eerie fade to black.

As the episode closes, more questions arise about Qimir’s past and the overarching plot. Despite the mixed reception of The Rise of Skywalker, The Acolyte seems to be tapping into a compelling dynamic with a fresh take on the Reylo story, under Headland’s direction.

