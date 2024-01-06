Starsky & Hutch star David Soul passes away at 80; exploring life and career of Don’t Give Up on Us singer

After a prolonged illness, celebrated actor David Soul passed away on Thursday at a London hospital, according to a family member. TMZ reported that David was with his family during his last moments. Throughout his life, the actor experienced several health problems, the most serious among them was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Many say that he attributed his fifty years of smoking three packs of cigarettes a day to COPD.

Family and friends grieve late actor's death

“The loved husband, father, grandfather, and brother died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family," said the late actor’s grieving wife Helen Snell. She continued, "He was a wonderful friend and actor, singer, and storyteller with many exceptional abilities to share with the world. His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched." For the unversed, Helen and David share six children.

After the huge success of Starsky and Hutch, David was cast in the television films Homeward Bound (1980) and Salem's Lot miniseries (1979). David and Paul also made a cameo in the 2004 film adaptation of Starsky & Hutch, starring Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller, taking on their roles as Starsky and Hutch. Stiller paid tribute to Soul by reposting a clip from the original TV series on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by the message: "Defining 70's cool. Rest in peace x."

In the 1970s, David rose to fame in mainstream culture as Hutch, the blonde-haired, blue-eyed investigator who played opposite Paul Michael Glaser's investigator, Dave Starsky. In addition to directing a few episodes, he starred in all 92 episodes of the TV shows that ran from 1975 to 1979, spanning four seasons.

David's life and career

Before David Soul became a star actor, he started his professional career as a folk singer, warming up audiences for stars like Frank Zappa, the Byrds, and the Lovin' Spoonful. In his early days before stealing hearts as Hutch, David’s journey in Hollywood started in the mid-1960s with small TV parts in shows like Flipper, I Dream of Jeannie, and Star Trek to name a few. Even Clint Eastwood recognized David's potential early on, casting him as a co-star alongside him in the 1973 Dirty Harry film Magnum Force.

David Soul was also an equally successful singer-songwriter, scoring a chart-topping hit in 1976 with the famous Don't Give Up On Us. After relocating to the UK in the 1990s, the gifted artist started acting in popular British TV series and West End stage plays. In 2004, he obtained British citizenship. In a shocking turn of events, the five-time married actor-singer was arrested in the 1980s for physically abusing his then-wife, Patti Carnel Sherman, who was seven months pregnant at the time.

This was his first offense, and after the conclusion of a probationary diversion plan, the charges against him were withdrawn. Soul later started visiting prisons to speak to inmates raising awareness against domestic abuse.

