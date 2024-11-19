Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s Meal on Plane; Calls It 'A Jeffrey Epstein Tribute Band' Vibes

Stephen Colbert had a shocking reaction to a video of Donald Trump enjoying a large meal on his flight. Trump was joined by Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy, and Mike Johnson. The former president ordered a Big Mac, fries, a Fanta, and a Filet-O-Fish.

As Colbert came across the picture, he mocked the group, calling them a “Jeffrey Epstein tribute band.” The comedian pointed out a problematic gesture in the meeting involving the political candidate.

Colbert quipped, “As Commander-in-beef, Trump ordered the largest of all the meals, with a Big Mac, fries, a Fanta, and a Filet-O-Fish.” He further joked, “Look, I know Trump has been accused and found guilty of many crimes, but certainly none worse than ‘brings Filet-O-Fish on a plane.’”

While hosting The Late Show’s latest episode, Colbert took several jabs at Trump after he was elected as the next president of the United States. The talk show host also questioned Trump’s decision to give Marco Rubio the position of Secretary of State, given their history of feuds.

The writer-comedian taunted the Republican candidate, saying, “Even if you spend years insulting Donald Trump, you can get back in his good graces just by praising him.” He added, “Which is why I’d like to take this opportunity to say to our new president-elect… Pass.”

Meanwhile, Colbert’s comments about Trump’s eating habits came after RFK Jr. appeared on The Joe Polish Show last week and opened up on his thoughts about the former president’s meals.

Advertisement

The close ally of Trump stated, "The stuff that he eats is really... bad." He went on to add, "Campaign food is always bad, but the stuff that goes on that airplane is like, just poison."

In his episode, Colbert zoomed into the video and showed RFK Jr.’s reaction, who clearly seemed unhappy. The host said, "With that in mind, let's take another look at RFK Jr.'s face holding that burger." He also said, "You can tell it's McDonald's because that is a grimace. Ba-da-ba-ba-bah, you asked for this."

Meanwhile, Trump won the presidential election held in November and is set to take the seat as the 47th President of the United States.