Still Have Mine From Middle School': Lily Gladstone Reveals She Wears Her 90s Tattoo Choker To Date

The Oscar-nominated actress tells PEOPLE that the sentimental piece appeared on the "Under the Bridge" set. Lily Gladstone genuinely grew up in the 1990s.

During the West Hollywood premiere of her new Hulu series Under the Bridge, the 37-year-old star of Killers of the Flower Moon pondered over the decade's most notable themes. Based on Rebecca Godfrey's book of the same name, the crime thriller, which also stars Riley Keough of Daisy Jones & The Six, examines the actual 1997 murder of a 14-year-old.

The Oscar-nominated star said, "Oh yeah, absolutely," in response to the question of whether anything about the show's setting brought back memories of the 1990s for her.

The Story Behind Chloe Gladstone's Iconic Necklace

Gladstone told PEOPLE on Monday, April 15, "The necklace that Chloe wears, the black choker that's kind of stretchy and looks like a neck tattoo." "I rock it whenever I can, and I still have mine from middle school."

Although Chloe Guidry, who plays Josephine Bell in Under the Bridge, has not yet been seen wearing the necklace in the episodes that have been made public, it is obvious that Gladstone places some significance on the object. Take a peek at this March 2022 Instagram selfie for evidence that the celebrity wears the choker on a regular basis.

Keough, 34, thought back on the nostalgia for the 1990s while filming Under the Bridge. Staplers, pencil sharpeners, and other items from my childhood that you simply don't really see around that much anymore made every set we were on feel very nostalgic; she told PEOPLE. "Yes, it was quite sentimental."

Hulu's New Show Explores a Teen's Tragic Disappearance

Gladstone plays Cam Bentland, a police detective looking into the death of a young girl in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, in the series, which debuted on Hulu on Tuesday, April 17. Keough plays Godfrey, a character who passed away in 2022.

Under the Bridge is based on the 1997 actual tale of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta), who left her house to attend a party with friends and never came back, according to an official description provided by the streaming service.

The series brings us into the hidden world of the young girls suspected of the murder, exposing shocking facts about the improbable killer via the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone).

ALSO READ: 'Feeling The Love': Lily Gladstone Reflects On Emotional Experience Of Oscars 2024 Despite Losing Best Actress Award To Emma Stone