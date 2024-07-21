‘Still Not Settled': RHOA Star Drew Sidora Reveals She Is Still Living With Ralph Pittman Amid Their Divorce

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Drew Sidora, recently got candid about her living arrangement with ex Ralph Pittman, as they await for their ongoing divorce case to settle. Talking about her life after the separation from her husband, Sidora revealed that it has been crazy for her as she and her ex still live under the same roof because of the court’s order, preventing themselves from moving on in their individual lives.

Drew Sidora on living together with ex, Ralph Pittman

In her conversation with PEOPLE, Sidora surprised everyone by revealing that she is still living with her former husband under the same roof. Both Sidora and Pittman are forced to live with each other on the court’s order. Because of this, Ralph Pittman now lives in the basement of Sidora’s house.

Exhibiting her frustration from the court’s decision, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared that it has been extremely difficult for both of them to move on from each other, as they are still not able to kickstart their fresh beginning. She further added that the entire process of divorce could have been way easier if only she and her ex could have lived separately, without compromising their space.

"It's still not settled and yes, we're still living together under the same roof. I didn't even know that could happen. I was like, 'What?' But yeah — he is living in the basement, and that was court-ordered…It'd be much easier if we were able to move on separately; you know, out of sight, out of mind, with your own space and your own energy. But that's clearly not in the cards,” Sidora stated.

Advertisement

Further, the That's So Raven star jokingly stated that her current life can be the perfect outline of the divorced couple's TV shows, as she became candid about the hardships of sharing her space with Ralph Pittman. “So sharing space has been a double whammy. We're kind of like the blueprint for a s---show divorce,” she commented.

Drew Sidora opened up about her ongoing divorce journey

Sidora and Pittman tied the knot with each other back in 2014, however, the duo decided to end their relationship last year, after 8 years of marriage. They both filed for divorce separately with one hour of gap between the filings. Her then amended complaint as retrieved by PEOPLE, made shocking revelations. In her filing, Sidora alleged Pittman of cheating on her multiple times during their time together.

“When you're dealing with someone who wants everything and is just not willing to walk away with what he came in with, it makes it very, very hard. So I'm just learning how this process can go in the worst-case scenario. And I'm taking it literally one day at a time,” she stated, as she opened up about her year-long divorce case.

Advertisement

The actress revealed that she has leaned extensively on her family including her mom, sisters, and kids, for support during these tough times. She further addressed the struggles of raising her kids in these tough times, as despite living under the same roof with Pittman things have changed a lot between them, tensioning the family dynamics.

Yet Sidora claimed that she tried her best to raise her kids normally. Viewers of RHOA witnessed the separation of Sidora and Pittman at the season 15 reunion of the show. It’s to be seen though how much more time will Sidora and Pittman have to spend with each other before their divorce gets settled.

ALSO READ: ‘He's Great': RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak Praises Surreal Life: Villa Of Secrets Co-star Chet Hanks