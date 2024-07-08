Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli are slowly rekindling their friendship years after their separation! Garth and Facinelly tied the knot in 2001 and split in 2012. Peter Facinelli planned a boat with their families a week after Garth revealed on her I Choose Me podcast that the former couple is "officially friends now."

Jennie Garth enjoys a day out with her ex-husband Peter Facinelli and family

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star posted on her Instagram page on Sunday that she and her ex-partner had reunited for a Family Day Out on a boat for the Fourth of July, which included their three daughters, Luca, 27, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17.

Garth talks about their newly rekindled friendship

Garth wrote, "So, if you’ve heard this weeks I Choose Me podcast update you’ll know that there have been some BIG changes since my ex, Peter Facinelli & I sat down to chat about all things." After their tough podcast chat, Garth said she had hoped it would bring some positive changes into both their families' lives, but she also admitted, "I truly didn't think we would get to the point we're at now!"

The Twilight alum and his ex-wife were seen on the cover photo resting on the boat's side near the anchor with all three of their girls, who were all smiling widely. A cute photo of the sisters cradling their 21-month-old brother Jack—their dad's child with fiancé Lilly Anne Harrison—while posing for the camera is also included.

Advertisement

After splitting from Jaimie Alexander in 2016, Facinelli began seeing Harrison. Two months before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, in January 2020, the couple got engaged. In September 2022, Harrison gave birth to their son, Jack.

Jennie Garth revealed Peter Facinelli unblocked her on Instagram

Garth revealed last week that she is now officially friends with Facinelli following her podcast revelations regarding their shared life, separation, and divorce. She also revealed that Facinelli had unblocked her from Instagram on the most recent episode of I Choose Me.

ALSO READ: 'He Even Unblocked Me On Instagram': Jennie Garth Reveals She And Ex-Husband Peter Facinelli Are Back To Being Friends Again