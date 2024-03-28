‘Stop Assuming’: Sister Wives Star Mykelti Brown Shuts Down Rumors Of Split With Husband Tony Padron

“People, I’m still married!” On Sunday, March 24, Sister Wives famed Mykelti Brown posted a message on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by a picture of her and her spouse having lunch. “Don’t assume anything just because he’s not in every movie. Stop assuming just because he’s not in EVERY. SINGLE. POST. that he’s not mine.” The post was in response to rumors that Brown had separated from her husband, Tony Padron.

Mykelti Brown shuts down divorce rumors

Following the discovery by fans that Tony, 29, had not surfaced in any of Mykelti’s social media posts since Valentine’s Day, the singer sent out a statement. The mother of three promptly dispelled misunderstandings and reaffirmed that she and her seven-year spouse were still going strong. Over the past two weeks, Mykelti has devoted her attention to her kids while grieving the loss of her half-brother, Robert Garrison Brown, and appreciating the joy they brought to her life during the difficult period. “I cherish the joy and brightness that this child of mine adds to each day of my existence,” she wrote on March 12 with a picture of her beaming daughter, Avalon. “What a gift it is to have her in the world. To be able to cuddle and be comforted by her.” Brown often posts pictures with her family, giving updates about her children.

Mykelti and Tony announced their engagement on June 17, 2016. “In every way, Tony completes me,” the star declared in a statement. “He is an incredible man, and I believe we are perfect together.” Tony proposed while trekking in Utah above a waterfall. Mykelti and Tony do not currently intend to follow in the footsteps of their polygamous parents, despite the fact that their parents do.

On December 17, 2016, Mykelti and Antonio tied the knot at the Bloomington Country Club in St. George, Utah. The day before her wedding, she declared, “I’m not nervous at all, and I can’t wait to spend my life with Tony. I’m most excited about being able to wake up every morning to him and go to bed every night knowing I’m safe in his arms.”

Brown family is still mourning the loss of Garrison

Janelle, 54, and Kody, 55, declared his death on Instagram together just a few hours after the news of his death spread. The former couple, who were married from 1993 to 2022, posted a lengthy caption stating, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. For everyone he encountered, he was a source of happiness. We can’t even begin to imagine the void his absence will leave in our lives. Please honor his memory by joining us, and we ask that you respect our privacy.”

The police verified to In Touch on March 5 that Garrison, the 25-year-old son of Janelle and Kody Brown, had self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Mykelti posted a heartfelt remembrance of her half-brother on March 11 after taking some time to process his passing. among a picture of Garrison grinning next to her daughter Avalon, Mykelti wrote, “My heart breaks for my brother who’s no longer with us, but it rejoices knowing he’s with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin.” “Hopefully, he is enjoying his position amidst the stars. It never failed that Garrison made the most jokes in the group. He was a really kind guy. Mykelti said, “He will live on in all my families’ memories,” but she also acknowledged how painful it is that her children will never “be able to experience his fun presence. Little brother, have fun up there with the stars. You’re missed.”

Born on June 9, 1996, Mykelti Ann Padron (née Brown) is the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown. She is Kody’s fifth kid and Christine’s second. It was revealed in August 2010 that Mykelti’s family would be the focus of a Sister Wives drama on TLC. At the time of the show’s premiere, polygamy was prohibited in Utah, yet this program would follow their lives nonetheless. On September 26, 2010, Sister Wives premiered. Eleven seasons have been released as of August 25, 2017, while the official launch date for season twelve is unknown. This program frequently features Mykelti. She is employed by LuLaRoe as a fashion consultant.

