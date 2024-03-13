Garrison Brown's Sister Mykelti Opens Up On 'Bright Side' Of Brother's Tragic Death: 'He's In A Better Place'

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to homicide and suicide.

Mykelti, the daughter of Sister Wives actors Christine and Kody Brown, revealed on her Patreon page that she had spent the weekend in Arizona attending Garrison's burial. "Last week, my spouse and I traveled to Flagstaff together. Of course, it was for those reasons. In a video posted to the Instagram account, she remarked, "My brother passed away. It sucked a lot."

Mykelti Brown Padron honors her brother, Garrison

The mother of three stated to her fans that she is attempting to look for positive aspects amid the family's grief. Mykelti said, "I always like to look at the bright side of everything. One positive aspect of his demise is that he is now in a better place and is certainly no longer in agony, hurting, or depressed. I hope he's at least in a better place."

"The other plus side is that I get to see my entire family together for the first time in a long time," she said. "And I believe that, in the end, Garrison would have been content with that. The other thing I know about Garrison is he wouldn't have wanted us all to stop living our life or stop what we need to do and what we want to do and hobbies and extracurricular activities... he wouldn't want us to stop it," Mykelti continued, adding that Garrison would have wanted the family to keep moving forward.

The TLC star said the family would keep honoring Garrison at future gatherings. "We do have some more things for him, in honor of him, coming up this next month and some more in the next couple of months," she continued. "In Wyoming, the Brown family is getting together. And the majority of my family will pay tribute to him." She went on to ask that supporters respect her and the Brown family's right to privacy while they work through their grief.

"I would appreciate it if you wouldn't interrogate me about Garrison or my family. I apologize for the events around this; it's not my family," she said. "You can ask questions about my family, but not about events around this because I will break down crying. I believe most of my siblings and I have come to the conclusion that since our parents are well-known and on display, nothing in our lives is truly private. However, we own this. This is confidential," she said.

Janelle and Kody Brown's son allegedly died by suicide

On Monday, Mykelti wrote a heartfelt ode to Garrison on social media. Mykelti commented, "My heart breaks for my brother who's no longer with us, but it rejoices knowing he's with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin," after she posted two quotes regarding pain and experiencing love. "Garrison was always the funniest person in the room. He was one cool dude, and I cry so much because my kind will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my family's memories. Have fun up with the stars, little bro; you're missed."

The body of Janelle and Kody Brown's son was discovered in his residence on March 5. At the time, Garrison's brother Gabriel, 22, was reported to have "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in an apparent suicide by authorities responding to a complaint of death inside a home, according to Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department, who spoke with PEOPLE at the time.

"At this time, there is no indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating," Lt. Hernandez said in her statement.

Janelle and Kody confirmed their son's death on Instagram shortly after the news broke. "Kody and I are incredibly devastated to announce our son Robert Garrison Brown's passing. He was a positive influence in everyone's life," she wrote as the caption for a collection of images featuring her son. "We will never be able to fully recover from his loss because it will void our lives." We kindly request that you respect our privacy and join us in paying tribute to him."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a severe mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.

