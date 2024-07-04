'Stress Has Ruined My Health': Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Brandi Glanville Blames Bravo For Her Severe Health Issues

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Brandi Glanville, known for her role on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills announced on Tuesday via X that she plans to sue Bravo.

She claims on X; “I've been left no choice but to sue Bravo, I have receipts 4days. This stress has ruined my health. I have uncontrollable stress induced angio-edema I havent worked for a year & [half].”

Glanville, 51, said the stress has made her too depressed to continue her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast, with the last episode airing on May 15. She also claimed the stress made her too "swollen" to make appearances on Cameo or OnlyFans, platforms she turned to for income last July when she was financially struggling.

She explained on her podcast in February that OnlyFans saved her life during a tough financial period. She said, “I joined OnlyFans in July [2023] ’cause I didn’t have income from the whole six months, and it saved my life.”

Caroline Manzo accused Brandi Glanville of sexual assault

Glanville has had difficulty finding work since she was accused of sexually assaulting Caroline Manzo while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 in Morocco in January 2023.

Caroline Manzo, 62, supported these claims, stating that Glanville allegedly humped and kissed her without consent. Manzo decided to sue Bravo, not Glanville, accusing the network of failing to protect her and encouraging Glanville's behavior to boost ratings. Manzo is seeking damages for negligence, sexual harassment, sex/gender discrimination, and sexual battery.

Glanville has denied the allegations and insists she is innocent. She wrote on X that “I read that I wasnt punishment4the [sic] false allegations in Morocco. Um, I was fired,removed from the cast held hostage in a hotel in Morocco for days! The cast rallied on my side& didn't want to continue without me. Cuz of the bad untrue press I've been canceled from all jobs.”

Glanville expressed frustration that her attorneys won't let her release evidence to support her claims.

