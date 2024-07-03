Suki Waterhouse Reveals Robert Pattinson’s Chill Reaction To Her Songs About Exes: 'He Couldn't Give a S***'

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are nothing short of couple goals, and the singer’s latest revelation about the actor did nothing but cement the label even more.

Waterhouse, 32, spoke to British Vogue for their August issue cover story and shared that her longtime partner is more than okay with her still writing songs about her exes. “[He has] a lot of humor about that kind of stuff,” the Good Looking singer said after being asked if any of her ex-flames have been in touch about her musical work.

Interestingly, English musician Miles Kane, whom Waterhouse dated between 2011 and 2013, messaged her about her latest single My Fun. He apparently thought it was “boss.” For record purposes, Suki Waterhouse has also dated Bradley Cooper and Diego Luna.

Robert Pattinson couldn't give a s*** about his fiancée writing songs about her exes

“He couldn’t really give a s***,” the Daisy Jones & the Six actress told Vogue of the Twilight actor. “He’s like, ‘No one’s better than me, so whatever,’” she added.

Sharing how she still manages to write songs about heartbreak when she’s in such a healthy relationship with Pattinson, Waterhouse said she gets mad on her friends’ behalf, which fuels the required fire inside her. She also joked that her fiancé can still get a “s****y song” if and when the need arises.

A look at Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson’s enduring romance

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been together for quite some time now. The duo were first linked romantically in July 2018 following PDA pictures. Several media outlets soon confirmed they were indeed an item.

Shortly into their relationship, the couple sparked engagement rumors, which turned out to be false until December of last year. “They are engaged,” a source confirmed to People, adding, “They both want to be married. It’s important for them."

Fast forward to March 2024, the love birds welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, whose picture and name the new parents have kept under tight wraps.

In her British Vogue cover story, Waterhouse called Pattinson an ideal dad for their daughter. On the work front, the OMG artist is gearing up to release her next studio album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, on September 13.

