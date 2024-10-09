Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried To Star In Movie Adaptation Of THIS Freida McFadden Novel; Details

Get ready to witness two of the most well-known actresses light up the screen with their presence in a fabulous role for an even better film. Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are all set to star in an adaptation of the 2022 novel The Housemaid by author Freida McFadden.

A Simple Favor director Paul Feig is set to direct the film, with Rebecca Sonnenshine writing the screenplay. "I can’t even express how excited I am to announce that #TheHousemaidMovie is coming soon!!!" wrote McFadden on Instagram.

Sweeney will play Millie, who, according to an official logline, is a young, struggling woman who joins as a caretaker and nanny for Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple. However, things take a nasty turn when she discovers that things are not as simple as they seem, as she becomes entangled in a web of dangerous secrets.

As per PEOPLE, Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to have The Housemaid join our upcoming slate. A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start."

Furthermore, Erin Westerman, president of production for Lionsgate Motion Picture, admitted that Sweeney and Seyfried are the ideal choices to play the main characters of the film because they have a natural ability to convey secrecy on screen without giving away too much.

"They hold the perfect expressions, emotions, and look to play the suitable characters for a thriller movie," Westerman added.

Seyfried is also known for her roles in films such as Mean Girls, Mamma Mia!, and Les Misérables. More recently, she received acclaim for her performance in The Dropout, a miniseries about Elizabeth Holmes.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney grew to prominence for her roles in HBO series such as Euphoria and The White Lotus. Her performance in Euphoria earned her critical acclaim and several award nominations.

