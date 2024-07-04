Was Sydney Sweeney's X Account Hacked? Here's What Went Wrong

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most popular actresses in recent times whose career skyrocketed after featuring in the HBO series Euphoria. However, it seems that the actress’s X (previously known as Twitter) account got hacked as a post on her feed related to cryptocurrency surfaced all over the internet.

Even though it has been deleted for now. But this has been happening to other celebrities as well. Sydney, herself had fallen into the trap of such a situation, a few months back. With the growing digital use, getting scammed is nothing. But what is it that is happening everywhere?

Sydney Sweeney’s X account gets hacked

Sydney Sweeney is currently leading the headlines after her X account got hacked. The actress has often become the target of social media users ever since she became a global sensation after Euphoria. However on July 2, 2024, Tuesday, multiple posts regarding cryptocurrency were shared on the actress’s account. As per research, Sweeney’s account was hacked by some cryptocurrency scammers.

Referring to the actress as ‘Queen of Sol’, the account started to share a fake crypto lingo. The posts read, “The fake Solana-based meme coin, SWEENEY, prompted fans to pour in $13 million, surging over 2,500% in value, within less than an hour.” Though there has been no confirmation, as a Telegram channel was found linked to the posts, it seems they have been behind the hack.

These cryptocurrency scammers hacking into celebrities’ accounts have become a new trend. It has already attacked a few known personalities, including the rapper 50 Cent, heavy metal band Metallica, and ex-pro wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Sydney Sweeney’s earlier X mishap

This isn’t the first time that the actress faced something like this. Anyone But You star’s X account was hacked in January for the same Solana-based coin by another crypto-scammer. From her account, a photo was posted to amp up $MILK Crypto Currency, where Sydney can be seen drawing a pair of breasts mimicking the crypto’s price movement. It was shared with a caption, “So I guess I have the best t**s in crypto now too”.

The post had left Sweeney’s fans and social media users into a frenzy. Everyone was quite startled by the sensualized picture. However, since then the photo has been removed but it seems the scams and hacking are still continuing. Now, Sydney Sweeney has been the target, nobody knows who will be the next.

What are your thoughts about this whole cryptocurrency scam situation?

