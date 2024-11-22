Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Jennifer Lopez and All Actors Who Lost Major Wicked Roles

The legacy of Wicked Broadway has finally come to the screens this week. And as fans visit the big screens to catch a glimpse of Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Eviro as Elphaba, the story behind them getting these roles is quite an intriguing one. A number of actors revealed that they auditioned for the lead roles, including A-listers like the Jonas brothers and Jennifer Lopez. After extensive auditions, the roles were ultimately secured by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Here are all the actors who lost the character roles of Wicked.

Lady Gaga as Elphaba

An earlier version of the movie, under director Stephen Daldry, had Lady Gaga in talks to play Elphaba. According to sources, the pop icon was essentially cast before creative changes shifted the production’s direction.

Lea Michele and Jessie J

While it’s unclear if Lea Michele formally auditioned, she expressed her desire to play Elphaba in interviews. Jessie J was also rumored to be in contention and even shared a clip of herself singing “Defying Gravity” around the time casting was finalized.

Amanda Seyfried as Glinda

Amanda Seyfried openly shared how much she wanted to play Glinda. While working on The Dropout, she juggled auditions for the Wicked film. Seyfried revealed the experience pushed her singing abilities, with her clip of “Popular” gaining attention online.

Reneé Rapp and Dove Cameron

Both Reneé Rapp and Dove Cameron auditioned to play Glinda. Rapp, who starred in Mean Girls: The Musical, confirmed her attempt on Watch What Happens Live. Cameron, known for her ties to original Glinda Kristin Chenoweth, described the lengthy audition process.

Shawn Mendes and the Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes was reportedly considered for Fiyero during earlier casting stages. Nick and Joe Jonas also auditioned but admitted they didn’t land the part. Nick shared his admiration for the musical and how exciting it was to try.

Jennifer Lopez as Madame Morrible

Jennifer Lopez was rumored to have auditioned for the role of the villainous Madame Morrible. Ultimately, the part went to Michelle Yeoh.

Now that the first part is out, it is clear that all of the actors have done an exceptional job of living and breathing their characters. Wicked is now in cinemas near you.

