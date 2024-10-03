Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Wants THIS Singer To Play Her Daughter In Potential Mamma Mia Sequel: ‘Everybody Says It’s Gonna…’

Amanda Seyfried recently discussed the possibility of a sequel to her iconic 2008 jukebox musical romantic comedy, Mamma Mia. Seyfried also responded to fans' desires for Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter to take on the role of her daughter in a potential sequel. In the film, she played Sophie Sheridan, the daughter of her co-star Meryl Streep's character, Donna Sheridan. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with ABC News, Amanda Seyfried spoke with Will Ganss, and during their candid chat, Ganss asked her about the possibility of the third installment in the Mamma Mia! movie franchise. According to Entertainment Weekly, Seyfried said, “Mamma Mia 3, let’s go baby,” noting, "Everybody says, it’s gonna happen. But I mean, I haven’t seen a script."

The reporter then asked the actress if she saw Sabrina Carpenter perform the ABBA title track Mamma Mia at her recent stop on her Short ‘N Sweet tour at Madison Square Garden. Ganss pointed out that in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Cher and Meryl Streep portrayed a mother-daughter duo, despite being only three years apart in age, explaining, "Because we know age is sort of a forgettable construct in the MMCU, the Mamma Mia Cinematic Universe."

He then told the actress that people are asking if Carpenter could play Sophie’s daughter, to which Seyfried replied, "It’s... eh, it’s... Technically, she could," adding, "You’re right, actually, [it] doesn’t matter."

The Gone actress acknowledged that age doesn’t really matter, noting that she could wear 'old age makeup' for the role, adding that she’s an actor and would be willing to make it work. Amanda Seyfried said, "If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen," emphasizing that she’s a 'big fan' of Carpenter.



Meanwhile, Mamma Mia is available to stream on Prime Video. Based on the songs of ABBA, the movie follows Sophie as she prepares for her wedding at her mother Donna’s (Meryl Streep) hotel on the Greek island of Kalokairi. Without Donna knowing, Sophie has secretly invited three men—Sam, Harry, and Bill—any of whom could be her father, hoping one will walk her down the aisle. Sophie hides them in a goat house, and they reluctantly agree to keep their identities a secret, as it's meant to be a surprise.