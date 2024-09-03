Sydney Sweeney Has THIS To Say About Cassie's Potential Return To Euphoria Season 3: 'The Crazier, The Better...'

The highly acclaimed series Euphoria will make a return to the screens with its third season, and Sydney Sweeney, who plays the character of Cassie Howard, has shed light on her role and the excitement to play it one more time.

The HBO drama series brings forth the talent of many actors such as Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and more; however, Sweeney’s role is one of the most intriguing, and also a character that has managed to grab the attention of everyone.

Talking to PEOPLE, the Anyone But You actress stated that she feels thrilled to be in the series playing Cassie Howard once again. Calling her “one of the most special characters,” Sweeney also spoke of her love for the Euphoria family.

Further talking during the interview, the Madame Web star then stated that she loves the darker side of Cassie Howard from Euphoria.

"I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me," Sweeney mentioned to the outlet.

As for what will be the future of her character, Sydney Sweeney has spilled nothing but silence, stating that she is not much aware of what the future holds in the ever-loved HBO series for Cassie.

However, it was back in the month of March this year that the Immaculate star shared that talking about Euphoria is risky, just like how it is with Marvel, which might be the reason that the actress is now keeping quiet.

It is seemingly possible that The White Lotus star was reflecting on her Who What Wear cover story from March 2024, in which she revealed that one of the most anticipated seasons of the HBO series, Euphoria, would take the audience through a time jump, also calling it “very, very wild.”

Back then, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress also mentioned that she likes the upcoming season as it holds a huge “room for growth,” while talking about herself and her onscreen character.

In March of this year, HBO announced that season three of Euphoria had been delayed indefinitely and that cast members were welcome to pursue other opportunities they had at hand.

However, later in July, the network then announced that the series would begin with its production early next year.

