Sydney Sweeney Back On Set To Film Untitled Biopic Project? Here's What Report Says

Coming fresh off her Anyone but You success, Sydney Sweeney was roped in for a brand-new project, distinct from her past roles. The rising star, best known for her works in drama and comedy, will bring her finesse to the real world as she is set to portray the life of trailblazing female boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic.

Fox News Digitial reported that the yet-untitled project is in the works. Oz filmmaker David Michod is set to helm the biopic that will follow the journey of Christy Martin as she beats the odds to become America’s most popular female boxer in the 1990s. It will be produced by Black Bear & Anonymous Content.

Sydney Sweeney, 27, will return to set to embody the boxer and also recognizes it as the right opportunity to embrace her passion for combat sports. The star, who acted as a producer for Immaculate, intends to transform her body to cater to the physical expectations of the role. While the Euphoria star loves pushing her boundaries, her years of kickboxing training will certainly be a plus.

“I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself,” Sweeney told Deadline in May.

The actor said she feels “compelled” to tell the emotional and powerful story of a woman who powered through adversities and rose above it, diminishing gender stereotypes. Christy Martin famously legitimized female boxing, becoming the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Meanwhile, director Michod acknowledged his history of making men-centric movies about their struggles and glory. “I’d been wanting to make a film about a woman with a ferocious energy inside her,” he noted.

With his first introduction to Martin’s story in 2022, the filmmaker was convinced this was it. He marked the boxer’s story as one the audience will crave to see given her immense struggle with emotional, physical, and financial abuse, that she was “forced” to battle.

More recently, Tona B. Dahlquist Casting provided an important update on the biopic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, August 29, the casting company called for background extras for the Madame Web star's film, unofficially titled Apopka.

The update confirmed the filming location for the biopic in Charlotte, North Carolina. Filming is set to kickstart in the fall, around late September to mid-November, per the source.

According to the director’s description of the film, the biopic will center on Christy, a young gay woman hailing from small-town West Virginia in the 1990s. Her strictly conservative family dynamics push her to express and channel her rage through boxing, which paves a career for the gifted fighter in the combat sports industry.

However, life takes a drastic turn after she forcefully marries a dangerous man and spirals into drugs, abuse, and a close call to death.

Michod will direct from a script by Mirrah Foulkes, best known for Judy & Punch. Kerry Kohansky-Roberts from Anonymous Content, Justin Lothrup and Breant Stiefel for Votive, Sweeny for Fifty-Fifty Films, and Michod for Yoki are attached as producers.

