Taylor Lautner, Wife Tay Dance And Flaunt Friendship Bracelets At Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Show; SEE Here

Taylor Swift is back to December London's Wembley Stadium for the final round of her European leg of the Eras Tour! On Monday, August 19, Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Dome Lautner, attended the concert and shared several clips from the evening featuring friendship bracelets, them dancing in the VIP section, and more. Lautner, who once dated the Maroon singer and inspired one of her hit records Back to December, became close friends in the last few years.

The Twilight actor and Dome posted snaps of their friendship bracelets on Instagram stories. Later, Lautner shared a video of his wife and a friend jamming and dancing to the pop star’s 2008 hit You Belong with Me.

In another clip, Dome was seen dancing to the 2012 song I Knew You Were Trouble alongside music video producer Johnny Rays. At one point, Rays and songwriter Aodhan King were distributing chicken tenders to the crowd, which Lautner captured and shared in his story.

Dome managed to capture only one decent picture of herself, which also involved the chicken tenders. She posted her picture on Instagram and wrote, "Only photo I got tonight was me and my chicken nugget," over the image she posed holding a chicken nugget while wearing heart-shaped sunglasses on her head. "Very on brand," she jokingly added.

In July 2023, during the Daylight singer’s Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, Missouri, she surprised fans by bringing Lautner on stage alongside Joey King and Presley Cash for the unveiling of Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) track I Can See You, which featured the trio.

The audience was taken aback when the Twilight actor entered the stage cartwheeling and backflipping, which the OG fans recognized as a nod to his scene with Swift in the 2010 movie Valentine's Day.

During an interview with People in November, Lautner revealed that his wife was a “diehard Swiftie.” When asked about his history with the Fortnight singer, the actor confessed that he takes pride in being the singer’s “best ex.”

“She let me know that I'm the only ex without a diss track now. So that sounds like a nice thing. I'll take it and run. No complaints here,” he added.