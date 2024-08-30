Taylor Swift And Kanye West Fans Are At War Again: What Is It About This Time?

Taylor Swift and Kanye West fans are at loggerheads again, and this time it even allegedly involves the Chinese government.

According to a tweet posted by a Kanye West (now Ye) fanpage, YEFANATICS, on X, Swifties, Taylor Swift's fanbase, have written a letter addressed to the Chinese government, asking them to prevent Ye from performing in China. The tweet also included several screenshots of the alleged letter.

Following this, both the parties have been arguing left and right, igniting a fan war on the platform. However, it is not verified whether the letter was actually sent to the government of China or was simply a tactic to start fan wars online.

As it can be in the tweet, the letter states that Kanye West's works, words and actions are “clearly inconsistent with China's culture and social values”. The letter also mentions detailed reasons on why the concert should be cancelled, “including bad lyrics content, publicly controversial statements, improper behaviour, and social impact on Chinese youth and cultural activities.”

This is, however, not the first time both the fandoms have embroiled themselves in a fanwar. Earlier this year, when Taylor released her latest album ‘Tortured Poets Department’, Ye too dropped his ‘Vultures 2’ album around the same time. This was followed by chart blocking allegations made by Ye fans against Taylor, which Swifties were quick to refute.

The battle between the fandoms dates back to the 2009 VMAs when Ye interrupted Swift's acceptance speech, after she won the ‘Best Female Video’ award for her song “You Belong With Me”. Snatching the mic from her, in the middle of the speech, Ye proclaimed, “Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!", referring to the music video for Beyoncé's "Single Ladies”.

Following this stunt, Ye was removed from the show and also received severe backlash from not just Swift fans, but also people worldwide.

Another incident that shaped this animosity is when Ye dropped Taylor's name in one of his music videos claiming that he ‘made her famous'. This was again followed by a phone call controversy that gave way to Taylor's mega-hit album ‘Reputation’.

Since then, both Ye fans and Swifties have been constantly at war with each other. Although things seem to have settled quite a bit between both the artists (or so we believe), the fan wars don't look like they are stopping anytime soon.

On the workfront, Taylor has just completed the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour and is taking a short break from the tour before returning in October. She is spending her break by vacationing with boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Her next stop will be Miami, followed by New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto and finally Vancouver. The tour started in March 2023 and will be concluding in December 2024. According to official sources, the Eras Tour is the highest grossing tour in history and the first tour to surpass $1 billion dollars in revenue. Her last album Tortured poets Department too was a massive success, dominating all the major spots on Billboard charts.

On the other hand, Kanye West's latest album Vultures 2 was released on August 3, 2024. It is the second studio album of the duo comprising Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. The first one was released in February 2024. A third version is also expected to be released soon.

